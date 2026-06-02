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Family driving to graduation is killed, including 4-year-old twins, in fiery SoCal crash

Closeup of a shoulder patch on a uniform that says "San Bernardino County sheriff."
A family of five and another driver were killed in a recent crash, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times 2026 intern Seamus Bozeman
By Seamus Bozeman
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Five members of a family, including 4-year-old twin girls, were reportedly killed recently in a fiery Southern California highway crash as they were on their way to a graduation.

A Fresno man, his wife and brother, and the couple’s daughters were killed May 22 in the crash in San Bernardino County. The family was T-boned by another driver, which caused their car to catch fire, ABC7 reported. The lone driver in the other car also died in the crash.

They were on their way to a family graduation in Arizona. A cousin told Houston-based Fox26 News: “We had family members starting to arrive. As they were arriving ... Sergio, Antonio, Naya, Naomi, and Mini never showed up.”

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California Highway Patrol responded to the incident at 8:20 a.m. on the eastbound side of State Route 62, near Cadiz Road, in the community of Freda, according to a county Sheriff’s Department news release. Each of the six involved were pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Freda is deep in the Mojave Desert, about 40 miles west of the Arizona state line and east of Joshua Tree National Park.

The family members were identified as Sergio Leon, 38, Herminia Hernandez, 39, Antonio Leon, 36, and 4 year-old twins Naomi and Nyah Leon. The driver in the other car involved in the collision was identified as Holly Chafey, 60, according to the county coroner.

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In a fundraiser created by a relative of the Fresno family, Sergio Leon was remembered for his “hardworking spirit” and “generous heart” and Hernandez for her warmth and compassion. The twins were described as inseparable with “bright smiles” and “playful energy.”

“The impact each of them made on their family, friends, and community will never be forgotten,” the GoFundMe said.

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Seamus Bozeman

Seamus Bozeman is a reporting intern with the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team and a Los Angeles native heading into his final year as a journalism major at Cal State Los Angeles. He is an avid reporter who focuses his coverage on labor issues and investigative journalism. When he isn’t chasing a story, Bozeman enjoys rock climbing, cycling, hiking and being outside. You can find him on Instagram at @chickentownhi

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