One hostage released, multiple others remain trapped amid bomb threat at Bakersfield bank

Bakersfield police at the scene of a bomb threat Tuesday at a Chase Bank in Bakersfield.

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Police are negotiating with a man believed to be in possession of a bomb who is holding multiple people hostage inside a Chase Bank in downtown Bakersfield, authorities said.

Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a confirmed bomb threat at the Chase Bank at Chester Avenue and 17th Street on Tuesday afternoon, the department said in a statement on X.

Crisis negotiators were able to negotiate the safe surrender of one of the hostages inside the building, Bakersfield Police Sgt. Eric Celedon said in an incident update shortly before 5:30 p.m. The other people inside the building remain “in good health” as police and federal agents work together to try to resolve the situation, he said.

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“We have every single resource at our disposal out here to bring it to the safest resolution possible,” said Celedon, “from the SWAT team, bomb squad, crisis negotiators, our drone team, K9 unit as well as our federal partners.”

Road closures are in effect around the bank and residents are asked to stay away from the area near Truxtun and Chester avenues. Nearby buildings have been evacuated, and multiple ambulances and a triage area are set up in case of any injuries.

Police were first dispatched to the incident around 1 p.m. when officers were notified that a man at the Chase Bank in downtown Bakersfield had barricaded himself inside with an unknown number of people, Celedon told local TV station KGET12.

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In a Tuesday afternoon statement, Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh said she was closely monitoring the unfolding situation and appreciated the coordinated efforts of law enforcement agencies.

“The best way the public can help at this time is by avoiding the area and allowing law enforcement officers, negotiators, and other trained professionals the space and opportunity to safely carry out their duties,” she said. “We ask the community to keep those affected in their prayers.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.