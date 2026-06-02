Identities released in North Hills murder-suicide that ended lives of two parents, two children

A man walks past the home where two children and two adults were shot to death in North Hills.

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Officials have released the identities of the parents and children killed in an apparent murder-suicide in North Hills last week.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting on May 27 at 7:50 p.m. in the 16000 block of Londelius Street, according to a department spokesperson. Two minors and two adults were found dead inside, and homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

The mother was identified as Marine Basmajian, 30, who died by suicide via a gunshot wound to her head, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

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Marine Basmajian allegedly killed her husband, Khajag Basmajian, 31, and her children, Alec Basmajian, 2, and Ella Basmajian, whose age was listed as 6 days, according to police.

The Medical Examiner’s office also listed the cause of death for the other three people as gunshot wounds to the head.

Police are not searching for a suspect and early evidence points to a multiple murder-suicide, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the incident but not authorized to speak publicly.

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A GoFundMe page created to help support the family’s expenses described Marine as “a caring mother and wife who found comfort in organization and enjoyed gatherings among her loved ones.”

“In a single moment, we lost an entire young family who were deeply loved by everyone who knew them,” according to the page.

The fundraiser has raised more than $175,000 in donations as of Tuesday. More than 900 people have contributed.

The family said Khajag was “a devoted husband, loving father, cherished son, brother, and friend. To know him is to love him. With a beaming smile on his face and a positive outlook on life, he was truly a friend you could count on.”

Alec, the 2-year-old son, “loved his toy vehicles and getting a taste for life one bite at a time (ice cream was his favorite),” according to the page.

Neighbor Karen Banuelos told The Times that the grandfather of the children spoke to another neighbor and revealed what happened.

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“It’s so depressing, it’s so devastating for everyone. Postpartum [depression] is real,” Banuelos said, after noting the mother had recently delivered a baby. “To get possessed to do that? It’s just, there’s no words.”

Suicide prevention resources infobox If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help from a professional or call 988. The nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline will connect callers with trained mental health counselors. Or text “HOME” to 741741 in the U.S. and Canada to reach the Crisis Text Line. Use these mental health resources to help yourself — or anyone else

Staff writers Richard Winton, Genaro Molina and Clara Harter contributed to this report.