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Incumbent Park and challenger Malik battle for District 11 L.A. City Council seat

People standing at partitioned voting stations, with a sign in the foreground depicting a U.S. flag and the word Vote
People vote at a polling location at Burton Chance Park in Marina del Rey on Monday, a day before the state’s primary election.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-DECEMBER 14, 2023:Melissa Gomez, staff writer, Los Angeles Times (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Sandra McDonald staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Melissa Gomez and Sandra McDonald
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  • Incumbent Park faces labor-backed challenger Malik in Westside District 11, crystallizing a fight between police-and-fire union allies and a democratic socialist-aligned bloc seeking to redirect City Hall.
  • Park has vastly outraised Malik, reporting $1.3 million to Malik’s $540,000, as voters weigh eight City Council contests that could shift priorities on policing, housing and labor.
  • Early returns show progressives and establishment figures splitting wins across the map, from Hugo Soto-Martínez’s lead in Hollywood to tight open-seat battles in South L.A. and the San Fernando Valley.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park was leading public interest attorney Faizah Malik after a hard-fought contest to represent the city’s coastal neighborhoods, according to early election returns Tuesday.

Park has been a close ally of the police and fire unions in the city, calling for more cops and firefighters. Malik has been endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America and is also backed by the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor and Unite Here Local 11, which represents hotel and airport workers.

Faizah Malik and Traci Park.
L.A. City Council candidate Faizah Malik, left, and incumbent Traci Park.
(Eric Thayer and Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Park reported raising $1.3 million in campaign contributions, according to the latest campaign finance reports filed with the city, compared with about $540,000 for Malik.

Los Angeles voters cast ballots for eight of the 15 City Council seats in Tuesday’s election, including races in two districts where the incumbents are leaving because of term limits.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer, right, greets Anthony Jolly, owner of Crenshaw Coffee, in L.A. on June 2, 2026

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California election results: Live updates and analysis in heated races for governor, L.A. mayor

Follow live updates, analysis and highlights from 2026 election day’s key races, such as California governor, Los Angeles mayor, L.A. city council and more.

In races with more than two candidates, the top two vote-getters will compete in a Nov. 3 runoff unless a candidate gets a majority vote in the primary.

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Jose Ugarte was leading Estuardo Mazariegos in the field of six candidates in the District 9 race held by termed-out Councilmember Curren Price.

Jose Ugarte and Estuardo Mazariegos, both running for Los Angeles City Council District 9.
District 9 candidates Jose Ugarte, left and Estuardo Mazariegos.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Ugarte is a former deputy chief of staff for Price and Mazariegos is co-director of the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment Los Angeles and is backed by the Democratic Socialists of America.

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The other candidates in the race were trailing Ugarte and Mazariegos in early returns. They are Elmer Roldan, executive director of Communities in Schools of Los Angeles; Martha Sánchez, a therapist; Jorge Nuño, an entrepreneur; and Jorge Hernandez Rosas, an educator.

The district includes the Convention Center, USC and communities along the Harbor Freeway.

In the San Fernando Valley’s District 3, Tim Gaspar and Barri Worth Girvan were leading the field of three candidates vying for the seat being vacated by Bob Blumenfield.

A smiling woman with dark hair, in a magenta jacket, is flanked by portraits of two men, also smiling
Christopher “C.R.” Celona, left, Barri Worth Girvan, center, and Tim Gaspar are running for L.A. City Council District 3.
(Stephanie Lorens, Yauma Olstead and Tim Sullens)

Gaspar is the founder of an insurance company, and Worth Girvan is a district director for Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath.

The third candidate, tech entrepreneur Christopher Robert “C.R.” Celona, trailed behind.

More races we are watching

In District 13, Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martínez was leading three challengers — Dylan Kendall, who runs Grow Hollywood, an economic development corporation; Rich Sarian, vice president of strategic initiatives for downtown’s South Park Social District; and Colter Carlisle, vice president of the East Hollywood Neighborhood Council.

Clockwise from top left; Hugo Soto-Martinez; Colter Carlisle, Rich Sarian, and Dylan Kendall.
City Council District 13 candidates, clockwise from top left: Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez; Colter Carlisle; Rich Sarian; and Dylan Kendall.
(Los Angeles Times)

Soto-Martínez was also backed by the Los Angeles chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America for the district that includes Atwater Village, Glassell Park, Elysian Valley, Echo Park, Silver Lake and Hollywood and East Hollywood.

In District 1, which covers Highland Park in the northeast to University Park in the southwest, Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez was leading a pack of four candidates in the race, according to early returns.

Maria Lou Calanche, executive director of the nonprofit Expanded Learning Alliance, trailed Hernandez, according to early returns.

They were followed by Raul Claros, chief executive of UNO Partners; Nelson Grande, president of Grande Enterprises; and Sylvia Robledo, who worked as an aide to several L.A. elected officials and who has fallen into last place.

In other races, Councilmember Tim McOsker had a wide lead over Green Party member Jordan Rivers for the 15th District seat, which includes Harbor City, San Pedro, Watts and Wilmington.

In the 5th District, which includes Bel-Air, Westwood, Cheviot Hills and Hancock Park, Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky was pulling ahead of Henry Mantel, a tenants’ rights lawyer, and Morgan Oyler, an accountant, in early returns.

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In the north San Fernando Valley’s 7th District, Monica Rodriguez was running unopposed.

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Melissa Gomez

Melissa Gomez is an enterprise reporter on the State Team who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2018. She reports on a range of news and issues, with a special focus on the Central Valley. She previously covered education and the 2020 presidential campaign at The Times. A native Floridian, she graduated from the University of Florida.

Sandra McDonald

Sandra McDonald covers L.A.’s City Hall at the Los Angeles Times. She grew up in north central Florida, graduated from the University of Florida and is still warming up to the idea of being a Dodgers fan. She was previously a 2025 fellow and a 2024 summer intern at The Times.

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