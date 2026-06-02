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Horvath declares victory, Durazo takes early lead in L.A. County supervisor races

Maria Elena Durazo and Lindsey Horvath
Maria Elena Durazo, left, and Lindsey Horvath, who are running in Districts 1 and 3, respectively, in the Board of Supervisors race.
(Genaro Molina and Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
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By Connor Sheets
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  • Early returns show Durazo and Horvath leading crowded primary fields for L.A. County Board of Supervisors seats in Districts 1 and 3, reshaping leadership over sprawling, influential constituencies.
  • Homelessness, public safety and housing affordability dominate campaigns as candidates vie to steer county policy for working-class neighborhoods in the San Gabriel Valley and affluent communities from the San Fernando Valley to the Westside.
  • In fire-scarred coastal canyons, the deadly Palisades fire looms over the District 3 race, with Horvath’s disaster response drawing scrutiny from challengers demanding stronger preparation, rebuilding and protections for Malibu, Topanga and Pacific Palisades residents.

Incumbent Supervisor Lindsey Horvath declared victory and state Sen. Maria Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) jumped out to an early lead in the races for two of the five seats on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

Horvath is up for a second term representing District 3 as supervisor. Durazo is running for the District 1 seat held by Supervisor Hilda Solis, who is terming out after more than a decade on the board.

Horvath was ahead of three challengers in District 3, which covers much of the San Fernando Valley and Westside communities including Venice and Pacific Palisades. They were Tonia Arey, a real estate agent who lives in the San Fernando Valley; Tomás Sidenfaden, a tech firm chief executive; and Carmenlina Minasova, a medical professional and resident of the Valley.

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“Voters have once again sent a clear message: results matter, accountability matters, and delivering real change matters,” Horvath said in an emailed statement Tuesday evening.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02, 2026: Poll results are shown on screen during California gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra's election night event in downtown Los Angeles as the polls close and votes are counted at La Plaza de Cultura y Artes on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. The state's primary election will be held Tuesday June 2. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

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Durazo was ahead of four other candidates in District 1, which stretches from downtown Los Angeles across the San Gabriel Valley. They were Noel Almario, a family healthcare consultant and doula; former La Puente Mayor David Argudo; Elaine Alaniz, president of the Westlake North Neighborhood Council; and Annabella Figueroa Mazariegos, an L.A. County employee.

In District 3, the Palisades fire has been more salient because the district contains the conflagration’s entire burn zone. Horvath has been a leading voice on local recovery, but her challengers said she should have done more both before and after the fire, which burned nearly 7,000 buildings and killed 12 people in Pacific Palisades, Malibu and Topanga in January 2025.

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Homelessness, public safety and housing costs have been top issues in both races.

In District 1, Durazo emphasized her record of helping workers both as a labor leader and in Sacramento. Her challengers also touted their support for policies to help Angelenos who are struggling under high prices and rising rents.

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Connor Sheets

Connor Sheets is an investigative and enterprise reporter for the Los Angeles Times.

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