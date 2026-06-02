Horvath declares victory, Durazo takes early lead in L.A. County supervisor races

Maria Elena Durazo, left, and Lindsey Horvath, who are running in Districts 1 and 3, respectively, in the Board of Supervisors race.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Incumbent Supervisor Lindsey Horvath declared victory and state Sen. Maria Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) jumped out to an early lead in the races for two of the five seats on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

Horvath is up for a second term representing District 3 as supervisor. Durazo is running for the District 1 seat held by Supervisor Hilda Solis, who is terming out after more than a decade on the board.

Horvath was ahead of three challengers in District 3, which covers much of the San Fernando Valley and Westside communities including Venice and Pacific Palisades. They were Tonia Arey, a real estate agent who lives in the San Fernando Valley; Tomás Sidenfaden, a tech firm chief executive; and Carmenlina Minasova, a medical professional and resident of the Valley.

Advertisement

“Voters have once again sent a clear message: results matter, accountability matters, and delivering real change matters,” Horvath said in an emailed statement Tuesday evening.

Durazo was ahead of four other candidates in District 1, which stretches from downtown Los Angeles across the San Gabriel Valley. They were Noel Almario, a family healthcare consultant and doula; former La Puente Mayor David Argudo; Elaine Alaniz, president of the Westlake North Neighborhood Council; and Annabella Figueroa Mazariegos, an L.A. County employee.

In District 3, the Palisades fire has been more salient because the district contains the conflagration’s entire burn zone. Horvath has been a leading voice on local recovery, but her challengers said she should have done more both before and after the fire, which burned nearly 7,000 buildings and killed 12 people in Pacific Palisades, Malibu and Topanga in January 2025.

Advertisement

Homelessness, public safety and housing costs have been top issues in both races.

In District 1, Durazo emphasized her record of helping workers both as a labor leader and in Sacramento. Her challengers also touted their support for policies to help Angelenos who are struggling under high prices and rising rents.