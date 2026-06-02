Their names were on the ballot -- but not on the rolls of registered voters

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Their names were on the ballot, but several candidates in Tuesday’s primary election were surprised to learn that they couldn’t vote — even for themselves — at polling places in person this week.

A new state law keeps the names and contact information of political candidates confidential — and thus off the voter rolls that can be seen by election workers — unless the candidates opt out of the confidentiality provision, said Michael Sanchez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County registrar-recorder/county clerk.

This apparently came as a surprise to Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia, City Council candidate Maria Lou Calanche and Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, all of whom showed up at polling places only to find that their names weren’t listed, according to the candidates or their representatives.

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The new law, AB 1392, authored by state Assemblymember LaShae Sharp-Collins (D-San Diego), passed after two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses were shot in their homes. Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed in the June 2025 attacks, prompting legislators all over the country to reexamine privacy laws for elected officials and political figures at large.

“In light of increasing threats and harassment targeting public officials, AB 1392 provides timely and necessary protection,” Sharp-Collins wrote in support of the bill.

Sanchez said the measure keeps the names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses of political candidates and elected officials off the voter rolls by default. Candidates are able to opt out of the confidentiality, he said, but if they don’t, they are unable to vote in person. Candidates were given information on the law, which was enacted in January, when they registered for the race, he said.

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“The reality is this law is in place, candidates were provided the information to opt out. Unfortunately, fortunately, however you look at it, there is a limitation to voting only by mail to ensure that the confidential status remains intact,” Sanchez said.

Mejia, who is running for reelection as city controller, said he showed up at a polling place and was at first told he had to register to vote. He ended up voting by filling out his mail-in ballot and submitting it at the polling location, he said.

The issue took only about 15 minutes to correct, he said, but he said election workers should have access to the full registration list so that candidates are able to vote in person.

“We’re in 2026, we have the technology,” Mejia said. “We should be able to do that.”

Calanche also found she was unable to vote in person Monday after election workers couldn’t find her information, according to her political consultant, David Meraz. She decided to drop off her mail-in ballot.

Hernandez was able to vote in person, but only by filling out a provisional ballot, said Chelsea Lucktenberg, the councilmember’s deputy chief of staff. Lucktenberg said Hernandez didn’t immediately recall any information or paperwork that signaled she wouldn’t be able to vote in person.

Hernandez’s council colleague Hugo Soto-Martínez encountered a similar issue. He called the county registrar-recorder inquiring about the status of his mail-in ballot, he said, but the election staff didn’t see him listed as a registered voter.

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The issue was resolved once the staff realized he was a candidate, Soto-Martínez said, although as of Monday he was still waiting for his ballot to arrive in the mail.