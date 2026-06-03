Simi Valley doughnut rampage suspect charged with attempted murder, authorities say

A 58-year-old man was arrested for ramming his sports utility vehicle through a donut shot in Simi Vally on Wednesday morning.

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A Ventura County man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly trying to run down police officers after he crashed his sport utility vehicle into a local doughnut shop, authorities said.

Additional charges filed against Frank Blessing, 58, of Simi Valley include assault against a police officer, vandalism over $400, and battery against a nurse or doctor, according to the Ventura County district attorney’s office. Further special allegations and aggravating charges include attempted murder of a police officer and use of a deadly weapon, prosecutors said in a statement Wednesday.

The charges stemmed from what authorities said was an attempt by Blessing to enter Donuts Plus on Erringer Road in Simi Valley at 3:30 a.m. on May 27.

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Upon finding that the business was closed and that he could not get in through the front door, Blessing allegedly used his vehicle — a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV — to crash into the shop, causing extensive damage. He then backed out and fled the scene, authorities said last week.

Blessing was quickly stopped by Simi Valley police but allegedly reversed his vehicle into a patrol car twice “before accelerating towards the officer,” authorities said. An officer had to dodge the vehicle to avoid being struck, according to the district attorney’s statement.

Blessing later ran into a wall, disabling the vehicle. He allegedly threw a knife at an officer and was eventually tased before being taken into custody, the district attorney’s office said.

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“The allegations describe a deliberate and escalating series of violent acts,” Ventura County Dist. Atty. Erik Nasarenko said. “Using a car to allegedly attempt to murder a police officer is a heinous act that requires the strongest of consequences.”

Blessing is being held without bail after prosecutors argued that he continues to be a danger to the community, according to reporting from KTLA.

Times staff writer Andrew J. Campa contributed to this report.

