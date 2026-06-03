Explosions, simulated gunfire expected in Pasadena tonight as military conducts training

Pasadena City Hall. Residents have been warned that a military exercise will cause several hours of noise on Wednesday night.

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Pasadena officials are warning that residents may hear helicopters, controlled explosions and simulated weapons fire as the U.S. military conducts a training exercise in the northeast area of the city Wednesday night.

The first round of noise is expected to begin around dusk, at 8:30 p.m., and the exercises will continue until around 12:30 a.m., according to city spokesperson Lisa Derderian. Pasadena police will be handling the perimeter and directing pedestrians and traffic away from the training area.

The exercise is part of a standard training drill used by the military across the U.S., she said. However, Pasadena officials wanted to ensure the public is not alarmed by any loud noises especially given increased sensitivities during election week, Derderian said.

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“That’s why we, as a city, try to put out as much messaging on many different platforms — social media, Nixle, reverse 911 — so we can ensure the public is aware,” she said.

The military activity will take place at the old St. Luke Hospital building, which is near Altadena Drive and Washington Boulevard, according to a source familiar with the operation who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The operation is not open to the public or media.