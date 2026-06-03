Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex assault cases under review in Los Angeles, D.A.’s office says

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Los Angeles County prosecutors are reviewing two separate sex assault cases against Sean “Diddy” Combs, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Investigators from the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department presented two separate cases, both related to the same victim, to prosecutors in September 2025, according to a statement from the office.

A spokesman for the district attorney’s office declined to say when the alleged incidents occurred or explain why it has taken nearly nine months to make a charging decision.

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Combs — who rose to fame as a hip-hop mogul in the 1990s as the face of Bad Boy Records — has gone through a years-long public downfall following myriad allegations of domestic violence and sex abuse. Last July, a New York jury convicted him of transporting prostitutes across state lines for drug-fueled bacchanals referred to as “freak offs.”

He was sentenced to four years in federal prison and remains incarcerated at a minimum-security prison in New Jersey.

Combs’ reputation and business began to publicly unravel in 2023 after federal authorities raided his homes, and a leaked video showed him beating his ex-girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, at a Los Angeles hotel.

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Representatives for the LAPD and Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday. TMZ first reported on the D.A.’s office’s decision to review the L.A. cases. A spokesman for Combs declined to comment.

Last November, The Times reported that the Sheriff’s Department was investigating Combs for an alleged sex assault that happened in East L.A. While the Sheriff’s Department did not identify the victim, Florida-based music producer John Hay told several media outlets in 2025 that he was the “John Doe” from a civil lawsuit filed last July that accused Combs of sex assault in 2020 and 2021. Hay first reported the assaults to police in Largo, Fla., he has said.

In the lawsuit, Hay alleged Combs assaulted him while the two were working on remixes of songs by rap legend Notorious B.I.G., also known as Christopher Wallace, who was killed in Los Angeles in 1997. According to the suit, Hay, Combs and others were at a Los Angeles warehouse that stored some of Wallace’s possessions in 2020 when Combs “provided drugs to everyone present” and subsequently began masturbating in front of Hay.

Combs “started watching porn on his cell phone, grabbed one of Biggie’s shirts off a rack, and began to masturbate with it in front of the plaintiff,” the suit alleges. In a separate incident in March 2021, Hay alleged Combs forced him to perform oral sex, according to the suit.

Combs’ civil attorney Jonathan Davis has previously denied Hay’s allegations.

“Let me make it absolutely clear, Mr. Combs categorically denies as false and defamatory all claims that he sexually abused anyone,” Davis said in a statement last year. “He looks forward to vindicating himself in court, where such matters are decided — and not in the media — based on admissible, material evidence, not rank speculation and unsubstantiated allegations.”

Times staff writer Richard Winton contributed to this report.