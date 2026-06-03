Three people reported shot after high school graduation ceremony in Fairfield

Fairfield police were investigating after a shooting Wednesday at a high school in the Northern California city.

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Three people were shot after a graduation ceremony at a Northern California high school on Wednesday evening, according to city and school officials.

Alma Hernandez, mayor of Suisun City, Calif., in Solano County, reported shortly after 8 p.m. that there was an active shooter at Fairfield High School’s Schafer Stadium where the Sem Yeto High School graduation was held. She said in a Facebook post that three individuals had been shot and noted that the investigation was ongoing.

“Anyone with any information is advised to contact Fairfield Police Department at (707) 428-7300,” she said. “Our hearts go out to the families of the victims.”

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A spokesperson for the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District said that a shooting took place after the Sem Yeto High School graduation ceremonies had ended.

“Law enforcement is on campus, and as this is an active investigation we have no additional information to share at this time,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the individuals affected and as soon as we have more details we will share that with you.”

The Fairfield Police Department had not released a statement as of 8:45 p.m., and a spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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This is a developing story and will be updated.