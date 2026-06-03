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Three people reported shot after high school graduation ceremony in Fairfield

A Fairfield police vehicle
Fairfield police were investigating after a shooting Wednesday at a high school in the Northern California city.
(Paul Chinn / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Clara Harter
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Three people were shot after a graduation ceremony at a Northern California high school on Wednesday evening, according to city and school officials.

Alma Hernandez, mayor of Suisun City, Calif., in Solano County, reported shortly after 8 p.m. that there was an active shooter at Fairfield High School’s Schafer Stadium where the Sem Yeto High School graduation was held. She said in a Facebook post that three individuals had been shot and noted that the investigation was ongoing.

“Anyone with any information is advised to contact Fairfield Police Department at (707) 428-7300,” she said. “Our hearts go out to the families of the victims.”

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A spokesperson for the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District said that a shooting took place after the Sem Yeto High School graduation ceremonies had ended.

“Law enforcement is on campus, and as this is an active investigation we have no additional information to share at this time,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the individuals affected and as soon as we have more details we will share that with you.”

The Fairfield Police Department had not released a statement as of 8:45 p.m., and a spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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This is a developing story and will be updated.

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Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

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