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California

CalFresh eligibility is changing. Here’s what you need to know

A woman shops for groceries.
A 20-year-old single mother and student shops for groceries using gift cards supplied by Riverside City College in November.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Karen Garcia.
By Karen Garcia
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Some Californians will now have to clear an additional hurdle to maintain their eligibility for food assistance, courtesy of Republicans’ One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Starting June 1, many CalFresh recipients who are between the ages of 18 and 64 and do not have a disability will have to meet an additional work or community engagement requirement to be eligible for the program, which provides monthly food benefits to low-income individuals and families.

Here’s what you need to know.

SAN PEDRO, CA - OCTOBER 28, 2025 -- SNAP recepient Rachel Dorame, 41, and her granddaughter Celeste Herrera, 4 months old, look over free clothing before picking up bags of food at the Toberman Neighborhood Center on October 28, 2025. "If it ends I don't know how I'm going to feed them," Dorame said about feeding her eight children. United States Rep. Nanette Barragan, D-Los Angeles, held a news conference at the center in response to the potential lapse in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to the ongoing Trump-Republican government shutdown and the Trump Administration's refusal to tap into contingency funding to provide food assistance in November. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

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What is the requirement?

To receive aid through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — known in California as CalFresh — recipients must now prove they are working, participating in a qualifying community engagement activity or some combination of the two.

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At least 20 hours per week, or 80 hours per month, of qualifying activities are required. Those include:

  • Paid employment
  • Volunteer work or community service
  • Job training or work programs
  • Education
  • Workfare
  • Any combination of the above

CalFresh recipients for whom this requirement applies are limited to three months’ worth of benefits every 36 months.

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When do the new requirements go into effect?

In California, most counties began applying the new CalFresh work and community engagement requirement on June 1.

However, if a recipient applied for CalFresh before June 1, they will not have to meet the requirement until their recertification.

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How do I know if this requirement applies to me?

Starting this month, adult recipients must complete a CalFresh screening with their home county — either when they first apply for benefits, or during their next recertification, according to the California Department of Social Services. They will need to complete the screening at every subsequent recertification, as well.

A prescreening tool that’s available online includes questions like whether you have a disability, how much you earn before taxes and whether you’re taking care of other family members.

CalFresh recipients, or those who are interested in applying, can call (877) 847-3663 for more information.

More information can also be provided by a county social service office.

Volunteers sort donated food items at Los Angeles Regional Food Bank's South Los Angeles warehouse in Los Angeles, California, US, on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. Two federal judges ruled the Trump administration's decision to suspend food-aid benefits for tens of millions of Americans during the government shutdown is likely unlawful and that US officials must use contingency funding to at least partially keep the program operational. Photographer: Mark Abramson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

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Can I be excused from the new requirement?

You may, if you’re:

  • Under the age of 18 or over the age of 64
  • Unable to regularly work 20 hours per week because of a physical or mental health issue
  • Pregnant
  • Responsible for the care of a child under the age of 14 in your CalFresh household
  • Caring for a sick, injured or disabled person
  • Going to school at least half-time
  • Meeting or excused from the CalWORKs Welfare-to-Work rules
  • Getting or applying for unemployment benefits
  • Getting or applying for disability benefits including, but not limited to, veterans’ disability benefits, workers’ compensation, Supplemental Security Income, or state-issued temporary or permanent disability benefits
  • Participating in an Office of Refugee Resettlement training program
  • A member or descendant of a federally recognized tribe

Do all counties enforce the new requirement?

The federal government has granted some California counties waivers that give them temporary permission not to enforce the requirement.

These counties include:

  • Alpine
  • Colusa
  • Imperial
  • Merced
  • Monterey
  • Plumas
  • Tulare

If a recipient lives in one of these counties, they can continue to receive CalFresh benefits without meeting the new requirement until Oct. 31.

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Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

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