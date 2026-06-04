CalFresh eligibility is changing. Here’s what you need to know

A 20-year-old single mother and student shops for groceries using gift cards supplied by Riverside City College in November.

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Some Californians will now have to clear an additional hurdle to maintain their eligibility for food assistance, courtesy of Republicans’ One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Starting June 1, many CalFresh recipients who are between the ages of 18 and 64 and do not have a disability will have to meet an additional work or community engagement requirement to be eligible for the program, which provides monthly food benefits to low-income individuals and families.

Here’s what you need to know.

What is the requirement?

To receive aid through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — known in California as CalFresh — recipients must now prove they are working, participating in a qualifying community engagement activity or some combination of the two.

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At least 20 hours per week, or 80 hours per month, of qualifying activities are required. Those include:



Paid employment

Volunteer work or community service

Job training or work programs

Education

Workfare

Any combination of the above

CalFresh recipients for whom this requirement applies are limited to three months’ worth of benefits every 36 months.

When do the new requirements go into effect?

In California, most counties began applying the new CalFresh work and community engagement requirement on June 1.

However, if a recipient applied for CalFresh before June 1, they will not have to meet the requirement until their recertification.

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How do I know if this requirement applies to me?

Starting this month, adult recipients must complete a CalFresh screening with their home county — either when they first apply for benefits, or during their next recertification, according to the California Department of Social Services. They will need to complete the screening at every subsequent recertification, as well.

A prescreening tool that’s available online includes questions like whether you have a disability, how much you earn before taxes and whether you’re taking care of other family members.

CalFresh recipients, or those who are interested in applying, can call (877) 847-3663 for more information.

More information can also be provided by a county social service office.

Can I be excused from the new requirement?

You may, if you’re:



Under the age of 18 or over the age of 64

Unable to regularly work 20 hours per week because of a physical or mental health issue

Pregnant

Responsible for the care of a child under the age of 14 in your CalFresh household

Caring for a sick, injured or disabled person

Going to school at least half-time

Meeting or excused from the CalWORKs Welfare-to-Work rules

Getting or applying for unemployment benefits

Getting or applying for disability benefits including, but not limited to, veterans’ disability benefits, workers’ compensation, Supplemental Security Income, or state-issued temporary or permanent disability benefits

Participating in an Office of Refugee Resettlement training program

A member or descendant of a federally recognized tribe

Do all counties enforce the new requirement?

The federal government has granted some California counties waivers that give them temporary permission not to enforce the requirement.

These counties include:



Alpine

Colusa

Imperial

Merced

Monterey

Plumas

Tulare

If a recipient lives in one of these counties, they can continue to receive CalFresh benefits without meeting the new requirement until Oct. 31.