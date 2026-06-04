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- Hilton is a smart man and must certainly know that voter fraud is rare, to the point of being inconsequential to election outcomes.
- If Hilton can’t say that he believes our recent election was free and fair, then he has no business being our governor.
Well, that didn’t take long.
A day after California’s primary election, President Trump took to social media with baseless claims of election fraud — predictable, but also dangerous.
“Look what’s happening in California, the Dumocrats, right before our very eyes, are stealing the Vote,” Trump wrote in one post.
“There’s BIG cheating by the Dumocrats in California,” he wrote in another, apparently enamored of his latest juvenile slur.
Never mind that his candidate, Steve Hilton, is in the lead — for now anyway.
California has once again become the main dish on Trump’s buffet of bull-hockey as he continues to undermine democracy and consolidate authoritarian power, using this disingenuous and patently untrue narrative that American elections are rigged by shadowy Democratic forces working in collusion with illegal immigrants.
That last part is called the Great Replacement Theory, the idea that “elites” are replacing white people — and white voters — with Black and brown immigrants in a bid to destroy white culture. It’s at the heart of Trump’s voter fraud allegations.
The twist this time is that Hilton, the man who wants to represent all Californians, seems to be jumping on the election fraud conspiracy train with the president. I get it, there’s the MAGA base to feed, and it’s a base that feasts on outrage and fakery. Serving up resentment glazed with lies and propaganda has been the MAGA playbook for years under Trump, a strategy that no one can deny has been heartbreakingly effective.
But Hilton is a smart man and must certainly know that voter fraud is rare, to the point of being inconsequential to election outcomes. Hilton by his own admission understands voting patterns, and that in this cycle, Republicans have voted early and often by mail, despite Trump’s claims that all vote-by-mail should be suspect. So Hilton understands that early votes have skewed his way, and that later vote tallies will likely favor Democrats.
And Hilton is definitely intelligent enough to expect that in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans nearly three to one, he will not keep the top spot in this primary, and a slim chance remains that he will not make it into the top two. That’s just simple math.
So if Hilton truly seeks to represent this state as its top elected executive, now is the time to renounce election fraud myths and stand up to Trump’s lies. If Hilton can’t say that he believes our recent election was free and fair, then he has no business being our governor.
Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the path he’s taking, even as it seems increasingly likely that he will advance to the general election.
This week, speaking with far-right podcaster and former Turning Point USA creative director Benny Johnson (who was allegedly duped into working for a Russian influence operation), Hilton said that while “so far we’re not seeing any signs” of cheating, “we’re going to be all over it. We’re not going to let them do that.”
Hilton was responding to a question from Johnson on whether Hilton will sue over “cheating.”
On a post-election appearance with Laura Ingraham, the conservative Fox News host who has repeatedly promoted the Great Replacement Theory, Hilton delved into more conspiracy.
“Just to really underline the point that you made about the corruption,” he told Ingraham an anecdote about supposed fraud in a previous election cycle when a “whistleblower” at the post office told him that they were instructed that a handwritten postmark was acceptable when sorting ballots to deliver to the county registrar.
“It’s just unbelievable, and of course, that’s why so many people don’t believe the results, but it just undermines confidence,” he told Ingraham, certainly knowing that the post office forwarding a ballot on to a county registrar in no way means it will be certified or counted. Would we really want the USPS deciding which ballots to deliver? Disingenuous on Hilton’s part at best.
“The whole thing is a joke,” Hilton went on to say of California elections, which of course, is absurd.
Thursday, when I asked Hilton’s team to speak with him about his views on voter fraud, they sent back a response that focused on the slowness of the California vote count; voter rolls Hilton has described as “wildly inaccurate,” which is a wildly inaccurate claim; and two instances of actual fraud with voter registration — not examples of votes that were counted.
To be sure, all those items are important. Any malfeasance should be punished, and the system should always strive to improve.
But how hard is it to simply be against fraud, while accurately acknowledging that it is rare and our current system provides accurate results?
I am against voter registration fraud. I am against vote fraud. I am absolutely pro-democracy, including policies such as mail-in voting that increase participation.
I do not believe that there is widespread fraud in the California primary, or in American elections in general, because the evidence does not support that conspiracy. I do not believe that Democrats are running a decades-long, nationwide conspiracy to replace white voters with votes from Black and brown undocumented immigrants, because that is both false and racist.
Pretty basic stuff, and statements in line with the values and common sense of the majority of Californians Hilton says he will represent.
If Hilton can’t come out and clearly say that Trump is wrong — about fraud and about the Great Replacement Theory — can he really be trusted to represent the values of the Golden State?
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article argues that President Trump’s immediate post–primary claims that “Dumocrats” are “stealing the Vote” in California are baseless and dangerous, portraying them as part of a long-running effort to undermine confidence in U.S. elections and consolidate authoritarian power by insisting, without credible evidence, that Democrats rig elections with help from undocumented immigrants.[1][2]
The piece contends that these fraud allegations are rooted in the Great Replacement Theory, describing it as a racist conspiracy that asserts “elites” are intentionally replacing white voters with Black and brown immigrants to destroy white culture and political power, a narrative that experts and civil rights organizations identify as a white nationalist lie rather than a fact-based critique of policy.[4][6][8]
The article maintains that voter fraud in the United States, including in California, is exceedingly rare and not consequential to election outcomes, and it suggests that claims of widespread fraud function primarily as political propaganda rather than as responses to demonstrated problems in election administration.[1][2][8]
The column argues that Steve Hilton, currently leading in early primary returns, understands California’s political and demographic realities, including that Democrats outnumber Republicans by roughly three to one and that early mail ballots in this cycle have skewed Republican while later-counted ballots are likely to favor Democrats, meaning his early lead is statistically fragile rather than evidence of manipulation.[3][5]
The piece criticizes Hilton for echoing fraud rhetoric instead of forthrightly rejecting it, pointing to comments on a far-right podcast promising to be “all over” supposed cheating and entertaining the prospect of lawsuits, even while conceding there is no current evidence of fraud, as an example of feeding an outrage-driven MAGA base rather than leveling with voters about how elections work.[1][2][4]
The article further faults Hilton for recounting anecdotal “whistleblower” claims about postal workers and ballot postmarks on Fox News as proof of “corruption,” noting that forwarding a ballot to election officials does not determine whether it is legally counted and arguing that such stories are framed to fuel suspicion, not to reflect actual safeguards and procedures in place for ballot verification.[2][8]
The column disputes Hilton’s description of California elections as “a joke,” instead asserting that the state’s vote-by-mail and verification systems, while imperfect and in need of continual improvement, are fundamentally sound and capable of producing accurate results; it suggests that emphasizing slow counts and imperfect voter rolls without context misleads voters about the overall integrity of the process.[7]
The piece strongly endorses policies such as universal or widespread mail-in voting as pro-democracy tools that increase participation, arguing that being “against fraud” is compatible with acknowledging that fraud is rare and that expanded access voting systems can and do produce reliable, legitimate outcomes.[1][2]
The article explicitly rejects the idea that Democrats are orchestrating a decades-long, nationwide plot to replace white voters with undocumented immigrants’ ballots, labeling that allegation both false and racist and aligning with research that describes the Great Replacement Theory as a far-right, white grievance conspiracy that has been mainstreamed by prominent Republican figures and media personalities.[1][4][6][8]
The column contends that if Hilton wants to govern a diverse, majority-minority state like California, Hilton must clearly state that the recent election was free and fair and publicly repudiate Trump’s election-fraud narrative and the Great Replacement Theory; the piece suggests that failure to do so calls into question Hilton’s fitness to represent the values and common sense of most Californians.[1][4][6]
Different views on the topic
In contrast, Trump and many allies argue that American elections, including those involving extensive mail-in voting, are vulnerable to systematic fraud and manipulation, particularly through lax voter ID rules, inaccurate voter rolls, and the alleged ability of noncitizens or undocumented immigrants to cast ballots, a claim Trump has raised repeatedly in national debates and public appearances.[1][2]
Trump has asserted that Democrats are encouraging illegal immigration in part to secure electoral advantage, at times suggesting that undocumented immigrants are being allowed or facilitated to vote for Democrats in federal elections; these statements echo a broader narrative among some Republican voters that demographic change and immigration policy are being used to tilt the electorate in favor of one party.[1][2][4]
Some conservative commentators and politicians frame concerns about the Great Replacement Theory not as endorsement of an extremist conspiracy, but as reflection of anxieties that current immigration levels and policies will significantly alter the cultural and political character of the United States; in this view, warnings about “replacement” are presented as a critique of Democratic immigration strategy and political ambition, rather than as white supremacist ideology, even as civil rights and research organizations strongly dispute that framing.[1][4][8]
Prominent right-of-center media figures have repeatedly described U.S. border and immigration policy as an intentional effort by liberal elites or Democrats to “change the population of the country” and to build a lasting electoral majority, rhetoric that aligns with elements of replacement discourse and is cited by supporters as a justification for stricter immigration enforcement and tighter voting rules.[2][4][8]
Some Republican officials and activists insist that skepticism about election procedures is a legitimate response to perceived irregularities, slow vote counts, outdated voter registration rolls, and isolated instances of registration or ballot misuse; they argue that aggressive monitoring, litigation, and public questioning of results are necessary to restore what they describe as eroded trust in institutions and to ensure that “every legal vote counts and every illegal vote is rejected.”[1][2][8]
Additionally, critics of California’s election administration on the right often argue that the state’s extensive mail-in system, ballot curing policies, and long counting periods create opportunities for error or mischief and inherently undermine public confidence, even when officials report no evidence of widespread fraud; these critics see calls for tighter controls, faster reporting, and more rigorous list maintenance as essential reforms rather than as attempts to suppress participation.[7]
Supporters of Trump’s broader message contend that media and establishment critics unfairly dismiss legitimate voter concerns by labeling them “conspiracy theorists,” and argue that raising alarms about potential fraud, ballot handling, and demographic change is part of normal democratic debate, not an attempt to subvert democracy, even as fact-checkers and watchdog groups note that many of the specific fraud allegations put forward have been repeatedly debunked or unsubstantiated.[1][2][4][8]