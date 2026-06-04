Mayoral candidate Nithya Raman narrows the gap with Spencer Pratt in the race for second

From left, LA mayoral candidates Spencer Pratt, Karen Bass and Nithya Raman. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times, Karla Gachet / For The Times, Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

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Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman has narrowed the gap with reality TV personality Spencer Pratt in the race to make the Nov. 3 runoff against Mayor Karen Bass, according to the latest election update posted Thursday.

Raman remained in third place, trailing Pratt by just under six percentage points, the results showed. On Wednesday afternoon, she was about seven points behind. When county workers finished tabulating votes on election night, the gap between the two was eight percentage points.

Raman now trails Pratt by 33,076 votes. A day earlier, she was 37,307 votes behind Pratt, the onetime villain on MTV’s “The Hills.”

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Unless a mayoral candidate receives more than 50% of the vote in the primary, the top two face off in the runoff.

Bass, who is seeking a second 4-year term, was in first place on election night and has maintained that position since then. Thursday’s update showed her with 35% of the vote, compared to 29% for Pratt and 23% for Raman.

Los Angeles voters have become accustomed to seeing election results change as late-arriving ballots are tabulated. In the 2022 mayoral primary, real estate developer Rick Caruso led the pack for about a week before Bass pulled ahead.

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Mail-in ballots with an election day postmark will be continue to be accepted by county election officials through Tuesday.