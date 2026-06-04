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Man attacked 5 women at UCLA within an hour before being captured by police, prosecutors say

Nov. 2025 photo of students on the campus of UCLA.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
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A man has been charged with assaulting five women at UCLA, four of them students, according to authorities.

Olumuyiwa Akindahunsi, 29, is charged with one felony count of attempted kidnapping to commit a forcible rape, three felony counts of assault with the attempt to commit a forcible rape during a first-degree burglary and two felony counts of assault likely to produce great bodily injury, according to a Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office news release.

“These disturbing attacks strike at the core of campus safety, traumatizing five victims and unsettling campus life,” Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman said in a media statement. “We are working closely with the UCLA Police Department to bring the attacker to justice and ensure that he will be held fully accountable for his actions.”

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Akindahunsi is accused of attacking several women the night of May 28. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

According to prosecutors, he allegedly attacked a woman around 11:30 p.m., who ran away with her phone.

He then followed two students to their dorm room and sexually assaulted them both, according to the news release.

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After that, authorities said, he went into a different dorm building on campus and tried to kidnap a woman to assault her, but she escaped, and he fled.

He then allegedly assaulted a woman in the hallway of her dorm, during which someone else intervened, according to the release. Akindahunsi was then detained by UCLA Police.

If convicted, he faces 32 years to life in state prison and would also be required to register as a sex offender for life.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

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