18-year-old killed, 3 wounded including child, 11, in shooting at California graduation

People drop off balloons outside Schafer Stadium at Fairfield High School in Fairfield, Calif., on Thursday, a day after a deadly shooting.

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A crowd was on hand Wednesday evening at the close of a Northern California high school graduation ceremony when a shooter killed one teenager and wounded three other people, including an 11-year-old child, officials said.

“The event was attended by approximately 1,000 people with hundreds of potential witnesses to this tragedy,” police in Fairfield, in Solano County, said in a statement Thursday.

Investigators are in the process of interviewing those witnesses as they piece together what happened at an event filled with new graduates and their families. Police said they were “working diligently to identify those responsible.”

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The shooting occurred in the parking lot at Fairfield High School at 7:15 p.m., Fairfield Police Officer Michelle Belyea said at a Wednesday evening news conference. The Sem Yeto High School graduation was just finishing up at the campus.

The wounded included the 11-year-old, along with a 20-year-old and a 25-year-old. The person who died after being shot was 18, according to police. No other details on the victims were released.

After the shooting, witnesses said they saw a woman performing CPR on a teen who was still wearing his graduation cap and gown. It’s unclear whether he was the victim who was fatally shot, KRON4 reported .

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As of Thursday, police and school officials said there was no indication “of an ongoing threat towards schools and the community,” the Bay Area news station reported.

With Fairfield High’s graduation set to be held Friday, community members started a petition calling for it to be moved to a new location.

“The students and community have come to the agreement that proceeding with the ceremony at Schafer stadium would be unsettling to students and families,” the petition reads.

The petition was successful, and the Friday ceremony is set to be held at Armijo High School, also in Fairfield, KRON4 reported.

Police asked that anyone with information related to Wednesday’s incident contact the Fairfield police investigations tip line at (707) 428-7345 or email juneincidenttips@fairfield.ca.gov.