Rail car loaded with lithium batteries bursts into flames in Cajon Pass

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A rail car loaded with lithium batteries caught fire in the Cajon Pass early Wednesday, authorities said.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department reported the fire around 3:45 a.m., writing on social media that a single rail car was burning on the tracks near Cajon Boulevard south of Swarthout Canyon Road. Hazmat crews responded, and air monitoring was conducted, the department said.

A BNSF spokesperson told CBS News the train was being burglarized at the time of the fire, but the company did not return messages seeking information Thursday. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said that BNSF was handling the incident.

Advertisement

Lithium batteries can release flammable and toxic gases as they burn, which can make fires involving them difficult to control.

By 11 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters reported that the burning rail car had been isolated on a single track off the main lines to reduce the risk of fire spread. Suppression equipment was released shortly before 3 p.m., the Fire Department reported.