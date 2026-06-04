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Rail car loaded with lithium batteries bursts into flames in Cajon Pass

Cargo train Container engulfed in flames.
A BNSF rail car caught fire in the Cajon Pass.
(OnScene.TV)
LOS ANGELES, CA., JUNE 26, 2019Los Angeles Times Staff bio photo of Alexandra Wigglesworth (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
By Alex Wigglesworth
Staff Writer Follow
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  • A rail car loaded with lithium batteries caught fire before dawn in the Cajon Pass.
  • Firefighters got a handle on the blaze later in the afternoon.

A rail car loaded with lithium batteries caught fire in the Cajon Pass early Wednesday, authorities said.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department reported the fire around 3:45 a.m., writing on social media that a single rail car was burning on the tracks near Cajon Boulevard south of Swarthout Canyon Road. Hazmat crews responded, and air monitoring was conducted, the department said.

A BNSF spokesperson told CBS News the train was being burglarized at the time of the fire, but the company did not return messages seeking information Thursday. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said that BNSF was handling the incident.

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Lithium batteries can release flammable and toxic gases as they burn, which can make fires involving them difficult to control.

By 11 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters reported that the burning rail car had been isolated on a single track off the main lines to reduce the risk of fire spread. Suppression equipment was released shortly before 3 p.m., the Fire Department reported.

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Alex Wigglesworth

Alex Wigglesworth is a reporter who covers the Inland Empire and Mojave Desert communities for the Los Angeles Times.

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