Northbound 405 freeway lanes closed in Los Angeles after police shooting

LAPD officers approach a suspect following an officer-involved shooting on the northbound 405 Freeway in the Westchester area of Los Angeles.

A police shooting on the 405 freeway has shut down all northbound lanes at Howard Hughes Parkway not far from Los Angeles International Airport, according to the California Highway Patrol.

All northbound traffic is being diverted off at Howard Hughes Parkway and on ramps at Sepulveda and La Tijera boulevards are closed along with Howard Hughes Parkway. Lanes were closed just before 5:30 a.m.

The incident occurred just before 4:30 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department officials said. The CHP did not have an estimate on when lanes would be reopened.

Advertisement

Los Angeles police were in pursuing a robbery suspect and opened fire on the freeway, sparking the freeway closure, according to NBC4.