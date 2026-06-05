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Northbound 405 freeway lanes closed in Los Angeles after police shooting

LAPD officers approach a suspect following an officer-involved shooting on the northbound 405 Freeway.
LAPD officers approach a suspect following an officer-involved shooting on the northbound 405 Freeway in the Westchester area of Los Angeles.
(OnScene.TV)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow

A police shooting on the 405 freeway has shut down all northbound lanes at Howard Hughes Parkway not far from Los Angeles International Airport, according to the California Highway Patrol.

All northbound traffic is being diverted off at Howard Hughes Parkway and on ramps at Sepulveda and La Tijera boulevards are closed along with Howard Hughes Parkway. Lanes were closed just before 5:30 a.m.

The incident occurred just before 4:30 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department officials said. The CHP did not have an estimate on when lanes would be reopened.

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Los Angeles police were in pursuing a robbery suspect and opened fire on the freeway, sparking the freeway closure, according to NBC4.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

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