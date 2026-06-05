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Millions of dollars of illegal drugs uncovered in San Clemente, police say

Drug bust in San Clemente by Simi Valley Police
Police discovered more than $2 million in drugs and cash during a search of a home in San Clemente.
(Simi Valley Police Dept.)
Los Angeles Times 2026 summer intern Jazmin Alvarado
By Jazmin Alvarado
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  • A multimillion-dollar drug bust in San Clemente was initiated after police in Simi Valley searched a car and found ketamine and cash.

Millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs were seized from a couple’s home in San Clemente last week, after Simi Valley police found drugs and money in the car of a woman dropping off her boyfriend for a probation appointment, according to officials.

The vehicle was searched by police per the man’s probation terms, and officers found approximately two kilograms of ketamine and $8,000 in U.S. currency, according to a Simi Valley Police Department statement.

The couple, Jason Klausmeyer, 45, and April Baird, 39, from San Clemente, were both arrested on suspicion of possession and transportation of ketamine for sales. A search warrant was also served at the couple’s home and storage units in San Clemente, according to the statement.

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Police say the following was retrieved from the home, totaling about $2.1 million:

  • 85,000 counterfeit Adderall pills (methamphetamine)
  • 25,000 Ecstasy pills (MDMA)
  • 30 pounds of ketamine
  • 1 pound of fentanyl
  • 7 pounds of cocaine
  • 10 pounds of Psilocybin (mushrooms)
  • $13,505 in U.S. Currency
  • $13,750 in gold and silver currency

Based on the initial investigation, police say they believe the suspects are working on manufacturing illicit drugs at their home, and also transporting and selling illegal narcotics in Orange, Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Simi Valley police confirmed that both suspects were booked into the Ventura County Jail.

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Jazmin Alvarado

Jazmin Alvarado is a breaking news intern for the Los Angeles Times. She graduated from Fresno State in May 2026 with a degree in broadcast journalism and minor in Spanish. Alvarado is a first generation Mexican American and enjoys telling community stories. She appreciates a fast-paced environment and working on something new every day. You can connect with her on Instagram @jazminalvaradotv.

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