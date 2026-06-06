Inside the Police Commission’s fight to retain its civilian oversight role amid LAPD defiance

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Jeff Skobin was tired of asking.

Last November, amid a startling increase in LAPD shootings, the Los Angeles police commissioner requested a report from the department about how its officers’ use of deadly force compared with other large agencies. At the time, Chief Jim McDonnell promised a careful review.

The following month, Skobin reminded the department that he was waiting on data and was told it was still being compiled. He asked again in February and got the same answer. When April rolled around, and the LAPD still hadn’t released the shooting review, Skobin demanded to know what the holdup was, the exasperation now clear in his voice. Now, the report is slated to be released Tuesday.

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The LAPD’s unwillingness to provide its civilian bosses with answers to seemingly simple questions comes as the Police Commission seeks to strengthen its oversight role amid a bid by elected leaders to grow their own power over the nation’s third-largest police department.

Under proposed changes to the city charter — essentially L.A.’s constitution — the City Council would have the ability to override certain decisions made by the commission, the LAPD’s historical policy-making body, and would have the final say on officer disciplinary decisions. The proposals are being reviewed by the City Council, among other changes to city government, and could go before voters in the Nov. 3 general election.

Proponents argue that the change would make the department more accountable to the public.

“I think that kind of overlapping authority over policy is likely to be helpful in making sure that the department policy matches the expectations of the community,” said Peter Bibring, a civil rights attorney who previously served as director of police practices at the American Civil Liberties Union of California. “The City Council has always had the authority to regulate the department by passing ordinances, by modifying the municipal code. And what this does is just allows them a simpler, more direct way to do that, by regulating department policy.”

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California City Council votes to limit LAPD ‘pretextual’ stops blamed for racial discrimination The Los Angeles City Council voted to limit ‘pretextual’ stops, which have been blamed for racial disparities in enforcement, calling on police oversight officials to quickly adopt new policies.

The commission has drawn the ire of some council members over its inaction in addressing public concerns about so-called pretext stops — a lawful but controversial practice loosely defined as stops where police use a minor violation as justification to stop someone to investigate whether a more serious crime has occurred. Critics have argued that, despite mounting research that the practice disproportionately targets Black and Latino drivers, the commission has been slow to take up the issue.

Some city leaders have also been critical of the commission for its unwillingness to push back on McDonnell over his department’s heavy-handed response to pro-immigration protests or skyrocketing payouts from LAPD-related lawsuits. Time and time again, the commission has failed in its mission to be a voice for Angelenos, said Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martínez.

“This is a moment where the city residents and nation were asking us to act swiftly and boldly against the federal government, and we haven’t done it,” said Soto-Martínez. “To ask an unelected, part-time, unpaid group of people to take a deep dive into our largest department in the city in a short period of time — it’s an illusion (to think) that that can be done.”

It doesn’t help, he said, that the commission has faced so much turnover in the last few years, meaning that every few months a new commissioner is thrown in charge of the massive, complicated and politicized department that is the LAPD. Some are easily overwhelmed, he said.

Each week, angry critics pack the body’s regular meetings inside police headquarters, arguing loudly that the body has always served as a rubber stamp for the LAPD — one that sanitizes the LAPD’s misdeeds through endless reports and work groups. In their view, policy decisions that affect policing in their neighborhoods are made far away by people with little knowledge of or connection to the area.

Longtime commission observers say that Skobin is trying to change the perception that the LAPD is managing the commission, and not the other way around.

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California How the city’s biggest Ford dealer became an influential force in the LAPD Deep ties between Galpin Motors and the LAPD have led to questions about whether Jeffrey Skobin can be an effective watchdog as a new member of the Board of Police Commissioners.

Skobin, a San Fernando Valley car dealership executive and son of a former commissioner, replaced Maria “Lou” Calanche, who resigned to run for a City Council seat on the Eastside. In his months on the panel last fall, he has shown an independent streak compared with some of his predecessors, who brought a more passive style to the post. On more than one occasion, he has grilled department officials — sometimes in Council chambers or during public comment at the commission’s weekly meetings — about police protest tactics or the department’s relationship with the controversial surveillance company Flock Safety.

Over the years, the City Council has made several attempts to wrangle oversight of the LAPD from the Police Commission. As in the past, the body has sought to underscore its independence from the council and other political leaders, emphasizing its authority to set LAPD policy.

The commission’s backers say that criticism is unfair.

Attrition has spread its staff thin, making it difficult to keep up with its other responsibilities. On top of acting as a department watchdog, they say, the commission also oversees the city’s nonprofits and enforces more than 60 types of permits issued by the LAPD, including those for short-term rental properties, cafes with live entertainment, bowling alleys, consignment stores and towing companies.

Proponents count the rollout of a new drone policy among the commission’s recent accomplishments, and point out the body has worked for months to modernize an outdated 911 system and fix the department’s much-maligned disciplinary system.

Others question whether the City Council is up to the task of overseeing the department of roughly 8,600 officers and 3,600 civilians. Handing oversight to the council, they argue, would only add another layer of hassle to an already bureaucratic process — making the Police Department answerable to 15 new bosses whose attention is already divided among other city services.

In a letter to City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson, the commission’s executive director, Django Sibley, said that after the police murder of George Floyd in 2020, the commission embraced policies that put the LAPD “at the forefront of emerging standards” among law enforcement agencies nationally and led to changes to state police accountability law. He warned that any changes that would “diminish” the commission’s independence “should be approached with caution,” saying that they could have unintended consequences by weakening police oversight and eroding public trust.

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McDonnell sent a similar letter, also opposing the proposed charter reforms. The powerful Los Angeles Police Protective League has poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into attack ads against progressive candidates — who, the police union’s president wrote in a recent op-ed, were using the charter reform as “their proxy to further erode our rights” by giving the City Council the power to fire officers.

The question of who oversees the Police Department is a complicated one.

The city charter emerged in the 1920s, when Progressive Era reformers sought to make government more accountable to the people and protect them from abuse of power, during an era of rampant police and City Hall corruption that culminated in the ouster of Mayor Frank Shaw in 1938 — the first recalled American mayor. But, in effect, this radically tipped the balance of power in favor of a series of headstrong police chiefs, who sought to insulate the department from political interference.

Under the city’s guiding document, the chief of police — and by extension the department — answers to the Police Commission.

Appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council, police commissioners act much like a corporate board of directors for one of the nation’s largest police forces, setting the LAPD’s policies, approving its multibillion-dollar annual budget and overseeing the agency’s operations. Commissioners, who often spend time outside their weekly meetings attending community events, have an inspector general who investigates and audits the department on their behalf.

In one of its most important roles, the commission retreats behind closed doors every week to decide whether police shootings and other serious uses of force were appropriate. It’s a responsibility that has come under greater scrutiny as activists question an increase in the number of police shootings, which jumped by roughly 70% over the prior year and marked the highest annual shooting total in a decade. City officers opened fire 47 times last year, killing 15 people.

A mayor does not have the authority to fire a police chief, a power reserved for the Police Commission and City Council. The mayor, however, can craft the city budget — which must be approved by the City Council — and can replace commissioners with people of their choosing. Several of Bass’ challengers in the election said they would do so immediately.

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The commission can decide whether to reappoint a chief for a second term. But it has no say in the disciplining of the department’s sworn and civilian employees — a role that falls to the police chief.

The five-member panel is currently down two members, after one commissioner, Fabian Garcia, went on paternal leave and another, Teresa Sánchez-Gordon, recently resigned.

Sánchez-Gordon said in an interview with news sitethe L.A. Local that she was stepping away due to safety concerns. In a parting statement at her last commission meeting last month, the retired judge urged her colleagues to listen to community concerns about biased policing practices. In some ways, she said, the LAPD had strayed from the reform course that followed the Rampart corruption scandal of the 1990s and the commission was now “being almost ordered by City Council to do something.”

A previous commission candidate dropped out of the running after a disastrous hearing before the council. Erroll Southers, a former FBI agent turned USC administrator, abruptly stepped down from the board in October after facing a contentious renomination process. In fact, the current commission president, white-collar attorney Rasha Gerges Shields, is the only remaining member of the commission that oversaw the months-long chief’s search that ended with McDonnell’s selection.

A lack of quorum in some weeks was a factor in the commission canceling roughly a third of its meetings last year.