Teen hurled her Chipotle bowl at worker in Santa Ana, police say

An 18-year-old is learning some table manners after she was arrested on suspicion of throwing her Chipotle bowl at a worker’s chest in Santa Ana.

A surveillance camera video of the assault went viral last week, showing a young woman yelling at the worker behind the register before picking up her order and hurling it at them. She then leaves the store.

The Santa Ana Police Department released video of the incident, which took place on May 12 at a shopping center in the 1300 block of West 17th Street, and asked the public’s help in identifying the aggressive diner.

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On Friday, police announced that a suspect, Samantha Dominoe Salomon, had been identified thanks to help from several community members. Salomon was arrested Thursday, police said.