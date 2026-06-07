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Three people, including two young children, killed in shooting in Canoga Park

Noah Goldberg staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Noah Goldberg
Staff Writer Follow

Three people were killed Sunday night in a shooting in Canoga Park, police said.

Los Angeles police said officers responded to a shooting in the 8000 block of Owensmouth Avenue around 7:20 p.m. in the neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley and found three people dead.

No information was released on the victims or circumstances of the shooting.

The three victims were all shot in the head, according to LAPD radio calls made after the shooting. Two of the people were children about 10 years old, police told KTLA. The third was a man in his 40s.

The LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Unit was investigating Sunday night, said LAPD Capt. Mike Bland.

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Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers Los Angeles City Hall for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked on its breaking news team and has also written an array of offbeat enterprise stories. Before joining The Times in 2022, Goldberg worked in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News and as the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle. He graduated from Vassar College.

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