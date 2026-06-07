Three people, including two young children, killed in shooting in Canoga Park

Three people were killed Sunday night in a shooting in Canoga Park, police said.

Los Angeles police said officers responded to a shooting in the 8000 block of Owensmouth Avenue around 7:20 p.m. in the neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley and found three people dead.

No information was released on the victims or circumstances of the shooting.

The three victims were all shot in the head, according to LAPD radio calls made after the shooting. Two of the people were children about 10 years old, police told KTLA. The third was a man in his 40s.

The LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Unit was investigating Sunday night, said LAPD Capt. Mike Bland.