Car winds up upside down on the porch of a Wilmington home

A car crashed into a home in Wilmington early Sunday where it came to rest nearly vertically.

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A car crash early Sunday morning left a bizarre scene, with the silver vehicle standing nearly upright after flipping onto the front steps of a home in Wilmington, video from the scene showed.

The car crashed into a fence, then smashed into the house’s front porch and came to rest in a vertical position on the steps, according to authorities and video from the scene.

The silver Scion was traveling west on Pacific Coast Highway around 3:45 a.m. when it crashed into a fence and flipped onto the steps, police told KTLA.

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A witness named Michael, who saw the crash, said in an interview with OnScene.TV that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed and that the driver was a woman.

“Hit the corner of the fence here and flipped,” he said. “She got out on her own. I immediately called 911.”

The crash occurred in the 1000 block of Pacific Coast Highway.

The car was severely damaged by the crash, video showed.