Advertisement
California

Car winds up upside down on the porch of a Wilmington home

A car is seen upside down outside a single-family urban home.
A car crashed into a home in Wilmington early Sunday where it came to rest nearly vertically.
(OnScene.TV)
Noah Goldberg staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Noah Goldberg
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

A car crash early Sunday morning left a bizarre scene, with the silver vehicle standing nearly upright after flipping onto the front steps of a home in Wilmington, video from the scene showed.

The car crashed into a fence, then smashed into the house’s front porch and came to rest in a vertical position on the steps, according to authorities and video from the scene.

The silver Scion was traveling west on Pacific Coast Highway around 3:45 a.m. when it crashed into a fence and flipped onto the steps, police told KTLA.

Advertisement

A witness named Michael, who saw the crash, said in an interview with OnScene.TV that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed and that the driver was a woman.

“Hit the corner of the fence here and flipped,” he said. “She got out on her own. I immediately called 911.”

The crash occurred in the 1000 block of Pacific Coast Highway.

The car was severely damaged by the crash, video showed.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers Los Angeles City Hall for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked on its breaking news team and has also written an array of offbeat enterprise stories. Before joining The Times in 2022, Goldberg worked in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News and as the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle. He graduated from Vassar College.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement