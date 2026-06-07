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Hollywood Hills hiker dies following rescue attempt

Several trails feed into the Mt Hollywood Trail leading to the peak of Mount Hollywood at 1,625 ft.
Several trails feed into the Mt Hollywood Trail leading to the peak of Mount Hollywood. The trails provide amazing views of the Griffith Observatory, downtown Los Angeles, the Hollywood Sign and views to the Pacific Ocean on clear days. much more. There are many trails that lead to Mt. Hollywood, but a favorite trail begins near the Ferndell Nature Area.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Sonja Sharp.
By Sonja Sharp
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A middle-aged hiker was found dead in the Hollywood Hills Saturday afternoon after an attempted rescue by air, officials said.

The man, whose identity had not yet been released by the county coroner’s office, was believed to be in his 50s, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Los Angeles Fire Department issued an alert at 6:42 p.m. at a report of a hiker in grave medical condition off Nicholas Canyon Road near Hollywood Boulevard. At least 26 fire personnel responded to the incident.

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An LAFD helicopter lowered first responders by helicopter to his location where theytried to help him, officials said. The hiker was declared dead shortly after.

The department reported the man died at the scene, but fire officials were not able to determine whether the unidentified man suffered from a medical condition, or what caused his death, according to a statement issued by the LAFD by 7:26 p.m.

A coroner’s department spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

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Sonja Sharp

Sonja Sharp is a legal affairs reporter for the Los Angeles Times and a founding member of the Society of Disabled Journalists. Before joining the newsroom in 2019, she worked as an NYPD-credentialed member of the New York City press corps, writing stranger-than-fiction stories of crime and culture for VICE, the Wall Street Journal and the Village Voice, among others. She is a Bay Area native, a graduate of UC Berkeley and Columbia, and a proud Jewish mother.

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