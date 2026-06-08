Advertisement
California

Father shot 10-year-old twins in Canoga Park murder-suicide, police say

An investigation is underway after a man in his mid-40s and two boys were shot to death Sunday in Canoga Park.
(KeyNews)
Los Angeles Times 2026 intern Seamus Bozeman
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Seamus Bozeman and Clara Harter
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

A man fatally shot his 10-year-old twin sons and then turned the gun on himself, according to authorities in an ongoing murder-suicide investigation in Canoga Park.

L.A. police officers responded to a call for a shooting at 7:15 p.m. Sunday at an apartment in the 8000 block of Owensmouth Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Capt. Mike Bland.

Inside a bedroom, they found two children and a 37-year-old man deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

Advertisement
NORTH HILLS, CA - May 28, 2026 - A neighbor walks past the home of a possible murder-suicide where two children and two adults were shot to death in North Hills Wednesday night. LAPD is looking at the deaths as the result of a murder-suicide and say there was no threat to the public. The home is located at 16244 Londelius Street. Photographs were taken on Thursday, May 28, 2026. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) Attention Editor: Couldn't get his name, but neighbor lives in the home next door.

California

Identity of mother released in North Hills murder-suicide that left 4 dead, including infant

Officials have released the identities of the parents and children killed in an apparent murder-suicide in North Hills last week.

The boys were identified Monday as 10-year-old brothers, Bland said. The man is believed to be their father, and his identity is being withheld until his next of kin is notified, according to the captain.

A handgun was recovered at the apartment and will undergo forensic analysis alongside DNA and other evidence collected at the scene, Bland said. The three victims were all shot in the head, according to L.A. police radio calls made after the shooting.

Detectives from the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division are leading the investigation.

“It’s a horrible, tragic situation on the heels of the other one just over a week ago,” Bland said.

Advertisement

On May 27, a family of four was found dead from gunshot wounds at a home in North Hills. In that case, the 30-year-old mother, Marine Basmajian, is believed to have fatally shot her 31-year-old husband, Khajag Basmajian, 2-year-old son, Alec, and 6-day-old daughter, Ella, before shooting herself in the head, according to police and the county medical examiner.

In both residential areas, the tragedies were met with an outpouring of shock, grief and demands for answers.

In Canoga Park, family, friends and residents gathered outside the apartment complex Sunday night where one woman was seen collapsing in tears after exiting an ambulance, according to reporting from KTLA News.

“The kids never had a chance to have a life, and I don’t know why the father, if he did have issues, couldn’t have gotten help. Why?” local resident CC Pelkey told the station. “To take his children’s lives and his own life. It’s just, there are no words right now.”

Suicide prevention and crisis counseling resources

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help from a professional or call 988. The nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline will connect callers with trained mental health counselors. Or text “HOME” to 741741 in the U.S. and Canada to reach the Crisis Text Line.

Times staff writer Noah Goldberg contributed to this report.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe LatestCrime & Courts

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Seamus Bozeman

Seamus Bozeman is a reporting intern with the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team and a Los Angeles native heading into his final year as a journalism major at Cal State Los Angeles. He is an avid reporter who focuses his coverage on labor issues and investigative journalism. When he isn’t chasing a story, Bozeman enjoys rock climbing, cycling, hiking and being outside. You can find him on Instagram at @chickentownhi

Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement