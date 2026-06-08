Breaking News
Nithya Raman beats Spencer Pratt to take on Mayor Bass in November
Advertisement
California

Intruder shot and killed by San Jacinto homeowner, sheriff says

Homicide investigators identified the suspect in this case as 45-year-old Ismael Martinez, a resident of San Jacinto.
Homicide investigators identified the suspect as 45-year-old Ismael Martinez, a resident of San Jacinto. He was shot and killed after exchanging gunfire with the homeowner, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
(On Scene TV)
Los Angeles Times 2026 summer intern Jazmin Alvarado
By Jazmin Alvarado
Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • An armed intruder was shot and killed after exchanging gunfire with a homeowner who returned to his San Jacinto house amid screams and gunshots, authorities said.
  • Detectives say the suspect, 45-year-old Ismael Martinez, had just assaulted his girlfriend with a knife; she was found wounded in a nearby vehicle and hospitalized. Her condition was unclear.
  • Investigators say neither Martinez nor his girlfriend had any connection to the home or homeowner; as of Sunday, no arrests had been made in the ongoing case.

An armed intruder was shot and killed after entering a San Jacinto home and exchanging gunfire with the homeowner, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

On Friday shortly before 10:30 p.m., deputies from the San Jacinto Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1300 block of Heron Way in San Jacinto.

According to a Sheriff’s Department news release, a homeowner was visiting his neighbor when he heard shots and screaming coming from his home. He rushed over to discover an invader had broken into his home and was holding a weapon, according to the release. The suspect fired several shots at the homeowner.

Advertisement

According to the news release, the homeowner returned fire and shot the man, now identified as 45-year-old Ismael Martinez, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

After investigating, detectives learned that Martinez had assaulted his girlfriend with a knife prior to the invasion. The female was found in a vehicle near the scene and was transported to a hospital where she was stable, according to the news release.

The Sheriff’s Department said there is no reason to believe Martinez and his girlfriend had any connection to the home or the homeowner.

As of Sunday, sheriff’s officials had made no arrests in the shooting, with the investigation ongoing.

More to Read

California

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Jazmin Alvarado

Jazmin Alvarado is a breaking news intern for the Los Angeles Times. She graduated from Fresno State in May 2026 with a degree in broadcast journalism and minor in Spanish. Alvarado is a first generation Mexican American and enjoys telling community stories. She appreciates a fast-paced environment and working on something new every day. You can connect with her on Instagram @jazminalvaradotv.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement