Intruder shot and killed by San Jacinto homeowner, sheriff says

Homicide investigators identified the suspect as 45-year-old Ismael Martinez, a resident of San Jacinto. He was shot and killed after exchanging gunfire with the homeowner, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

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An armed intruder was shot and killed after entering a San Jacinto home and exchanging gunfire with the homeowner, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

On Friday shortly before 10:30 p.m., deputies from the San Jacinto Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1300 block of Heron Way in San Jacinto.

According to a Sheriff’s Department news release, a homeowner was visiting his neighbor when he heard shots and screaming coming from his home. He rushed over to discover an invader had broken into his home and was holding a weapon, according to the release. The suspect fired several shots at the homeowner.

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According to the news release, the homeowner returned fire and shot the man, now identified as 45-year-old Ismael Martinez, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

After investigating, detectives learned that Martinez had assaulted his girlfriend with a knife prior to the invasion. The female was found in a vehicle near the scene and was transported to a hospital where she was stable, according to the news release .

The Sheriff’s Department said there is no reason to believe Martinez and his girlfriend had any connection to the home or the homeowner.

As of Sunday, sheriff’s officials had made no arrests in the shooting, with the investigation ongoing.

