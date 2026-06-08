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Their mother suffocated on a pullout couch, police say. Now two SoCal women are accused of murder

A detailed view of the San Diego police badge in San Diego, California.
(Mitchell Layton / Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times 2026 summer intern Jazmin Alvarado
By Jazmin Alvarado
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An 81-year-old woman is dead and her two daughters are in custody on suspicion of murder and elder abuse after she was found unresponsive on the couch in their San Diego home, according to media reports.

Dispatchers received an emergency call after midnight on March 6 from a resident n the University City neighborhood, San Diego Police Lt. Christopher Leahy told the San Diego Union-Tribune. The caller said that family members had found the elderly woman, identified as Kun-Ying Yang, unconscious in her apartment.

The San Diego Police and Fire departments responded and attempted to revive the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Investigators allege that Yang had been left face down on a pullout couch for at least 15 hours.

An autopsy revealed that she died of positional asphyxia. Her death was later ruled a homicide.

“We don’t know how she got into awkward positioning,” Leahy told the Union-Tribune. “She clearly should not have been in that position, and efforts were not made to remove her or get her appropriate medical care.”

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Upon further investigation, detectives found that Yang and her husband were under the care of their two daughters, 52-year-old Ingrid Wu and 53-year-old Rebecca Wu. Since the call in March, investigators have compiled several complaints about how the sisters cared for their parents.

“The suspects endangered their parents’ health and failed to act as legally required, leading to the neglect of their 88-year-old father and the death of their mother,” Leahy said.

Both Rebecca and Ingrid were booked into the Las Colinas Women’s Detention Facility in Santee.

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Jazmin Alvarado

Jazmin Alvarado is a breaking news intern for the Los Angeles Times. She graduated from Fresno State in May 2026 with a degree in broadcast journalism and minor in Spanish. Alvarado is a first generation Mexican American and enjoys telling community stories. She appreciates a fast-paced environment and working on something new every day. You can connect with her on Instagram @jazminalvaradotv.

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