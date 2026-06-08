Their mother suffocated on a pullout couch, police say. Now two SoCal women are accused of murder

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

An 81-year-old woman is dead and her two daughters are in custody on suspicion of murder and elder abuse after she was found unresponsive on the couch in their San Diego home, according to media reports.

Dispatchers received an emergency call after midnight on March 6 from a resident n the University City neighborhood, San Diego Police Lt. Christopher Leahy told the San Diego Union-Tribune . The caller said that family members had found the elderly woman, identified as Kun-Ying Yang, unconscious in her apartment.

The San Diego Police and Fire departments responded and attempted to revive the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Investigators allege that Yang had been left face down on a pullout couch for at least 15 hours.

An autopsy revealed that she died of positional asphyxia. Her death was later ruled a homicide.

“We don’t know how she got into awkward positioning,” Leahy told the Union-Tribune. “She clearly should not have been in that position, and efforts were not made to remove her or get her appropriate medical care.”

Advertisement

Upon further investigation, detectives found that Yang and her husband were under the care of their two daughters, 52-year-old Ingrid Wu and 53-year-old Rebecca Wu. Since the call in March, investigators have compiled several complaints about how the sisters cared for their parents.

“The suspects endangered their parents’ health and failed to act as legally required, leading to the neglect of their 88-year-old father and the death of their mother,” Leahy said.

Both Rebecca and Ingrid were booked into the Las Colinas Women’s Detention Facility in Santee.

