Bacteria found in Target baby wipes could be life-threatening to infants; recall underway

FDA testing identified the presence of bacteria in samples of Up & Up Fragrance Free and Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes.

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The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a recall notice for a brand of baby wipes with the potential to cause a bacterial contamination that could result in serious or life-threatening infections in newborns and young children, and those with compromised immune systems.

The recall of the wipes — Target brand Up & Up Fragrance Free and Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes — came after Target and the manufacturer, Sapro Temizlik Urunleri, received numerous customer complaints of “product discoloration.” There were also reports of skin irritation, eye irritation and infections allegedly associated with the use of the wipes. The reports continue to be under investigation by the manufacturer and Target.

The FDA later identified in testing that the baby wipes were contaminated with Burkholderia cepacia and Burkholderia gladioli, bacterias commonly found in soil and water, in product samples tested by the FDA.

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In healthy individuals, the bacteria could cause “local infections” in areas near or on skin lesions, but for those with weakened immune systems, as well as younger children, the infection could get into the bloodstream, leading to life-threatening sepsis or pneumonia, the FDA said in the recall notice.

The wipes were sold at Target stores nationwide and online on the store website.

The recalled wipes include the Up & Up Fragrance Free Wipes in the 20-, 72-, 216-, 800- and 1,200-count packages. The Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes that are being recalled include the 72-, 216- and 800-count containers, according to the FDA.

Fragrance Free Wipes with the manufacturing code of Nov. 7, 2025, to May 5, 2026, and expiration dates from May 10, 2028, to Nov. 5, 2028, are among the recalled products. Similarly, the recalled Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes have the manufacturing code of Dec. 29, 2025, to Dec. 30, 2025, and expiration dates of June 29, 2028, to June 30, 2028, health authorities said.

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The FDA said that consumers should “immediately stop using the recalled products and return them to any Target store for a full refund.”