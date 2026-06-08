Temperatures to warm up in time for first U.S. men’s World Cup game in Los Angeles

SoFi Stadium is the site for Friday’s FIFA World Cup match between the United States and Paraguay.

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Temperatures in Los Angeles are expected to warm up this week, coinciding with the first game of the U.S. men’s World Cup on Friday at SoFi stadium.

An upper level trough across the Pacific Northwest, which has been keeping temperatures cooler, is expected to break down, according to the National Weather Service. It should begin warming up Monday, resulting in highs in the 70s and lower 80s in the valleys and the mid to upper 80s in the desert.

During kickoff Friday for the World Cup, which takes place around 6 p.m., it’s expected to be sunny with temperatures in the lower 70s, according to the weather service. It’ll be dropping to the mid 60s by the end of the game.

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“It’ll be pretty nice, typical June weather for that area in Inglewood,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Kittell.

Temperatures should really warm up by Wednesday, when it’ll be 5 to 10 degrees warmer than Monday, with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s for the coastal plain and the mid 80s to mid 90s for the valleys, according to theWeather Service. It could get close to 100 degrees in the deserts.

There is a 20% chance that the weather service will issue heat advisories on Wednesday across the warmer valleys, in particular the southern Salinas, Santa Clarita, and western San Fernando Valleys, the weather service said.

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Temperatures are expected to be similar through the weekend due to consistent high pressure and onshore flower, according to the weather service. Temperatures each day are expected to be around 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

Wind advisories have been issued for areas across the Santa Barbara Southwest Coast through the I-5 Corridor between Monday night and early Tuesday morning, according to the weather service. There could be wind advisories due to slightly stronger northwest flow on Tuesday across the Central Coasts, southwest Santa Barbara County and the mountains.