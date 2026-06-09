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California couple use hatchet, water bottle to fight off bear attack in Mammoth Lakes

Mammoth Lakes, California-Sept. 5, 2024-A 500-pound bear, nicknamed Victor
A 500-pound bear visits a picnic table in a Mammoth Lakes campground in September 2024.
(Kathy Spaulding)
Los Angeles Times 2026 summer intern Jazmin Alvarado
By Jazmin Alvarado
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A California couple attacked by a bear outside their eastern Sierra Nevada home have survived the encounter after fighting off the animal with a water bottle and a hatchet, authorities said.

On Monday morning, a woman in Mammoth Lakes heard one of her dogs barking and went outside to investigate, discovering it was in an altercation with a 70-pound black bear, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

While she was making her way outside, her other dog also ran out and became involved, according to a Mammoth Lakes Police Department announcement.

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“She attempted to break up the fight between the two and was yelling, and the bear turned on her and ended up attacking her,” said Kory Collins, assistant chief with the law enforcement division of the state wildlife agency.

Her husband, noticing the commotion, also went outside to investigate.

The bear then turned on him, and his wife retrieved a water bottle and got the bear off of him. The man then ran inside to grab a weapon.

“He fought the bear off with a hatchet, and ultimately they both got away,” Collins said.

FILE - A Black Bear eats a Kokanee salmon it caught in the Taylor Creek Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. Wildlife biologists and forest rangers at Lake Tahoe and across the West have been preaching the mantra for decades: Don't feed the bears! But a new study by scientists at the University of Nevada suggests it's okay to feed the birds at least the mountain chickadees on a ridge that bears their name on the north shore of a lake near the California-Nevada line. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

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Killer bear: Woman’s death inside her home marks California’s first fatal black bear attack

A 71-year-old woman who was found dead inside her Sierra County home had been mauled by a black bear, the first known such fatal attack in California history.

The couple went to the hospital with serious injuries, including bites and claw markings, officials said.

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Collins told The Times that wildlife interactions with humans, while rare, can still happen.

“There are incidents every year where a bear comes into contact with a human, so it’s not uncommon,” Collins said.

The bear was approximately 17 months old and in the 70-pound range, Collins said, explaining the severity of the situation.

“A bear that is 70 pounds can cause significant damage,” Collins said. “Wild animals are very strong, very resilient and this could have been a lot worse.”

The bear was deemed a “public safety concern” and was euthanized. The man, woman and their dogs are all expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Collins explained that Mammoth Mountain is a community surrounded by forests, inhabited by a healthy population of bears, and encouraged residents to be hyperaware, especially if they have pets.

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“Being vigilant, knowing that you live in an area with wildlife, [keeping your dog on a leash] is definitely a good idea,” Collins said. “That’s not something you could expect of everyone, but, especially during nighttime hours, it would be a good idea to keep an eye on your animals.”

There are an estimated 60,000 black bears in California. In April, the state wildlife agency increased the number of bears that can be harvested to two, in an attempt to regulate the rise in population.

The first fatal black bear attack in the state occurred in 2023, when a 71-year-old woman was killed in her mountain home.

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Jazmin Alvarado

Jazmin Alvarado is a breaking news intern for the Los Angeles Times. She graduated from Fresno State in May 2026 with a degree in broadcast journalism and minor in Spanish. Alvarado is a first generation Mexican American and enjoys telling community stories. She appreciates a fast-paced environment and working on something new every day. You can connect with her on Instagram @jazminalvaradotv.

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