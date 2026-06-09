Advertisement
California

‘Inappropriate’ images show up in Pomona recreation guide. City is investigating

March 2025 photo of the Fox Theater in Pomona.
March 2025 photo of the Fox Theater in Pomona. The city is investigating a recreational guide that included pornographic images.
(Etienne Laurent / For The Times)
Hannah Fry.
By Hannah Fry
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Pomona officials launched an investigation this week after pornographic images were found in at least two copies of the city’s summer recreation guide.

The recreation guide, which was mailed to thousands of residents, includes information about senior walking groups, cooking classes, and youth sports and music programs for the summer. But some copies also contained a total of eight pages of “non-City material” including “inappropriate images” in various locations in the guide, said Assistant City Manager Mark Gluba.

Gluba said the city has only confirmed two tainted copies of the guide, but is investigating the magnitude of the distribution. The city typically mails out more than 22,000 copies to residents. It is not clear how the unapproved material made it into the tainted copies.

Advertisement

The city issued a statement on Monday, apologizing for the incident and assuring the public that the inclusion of the images was not intentional.

“We have immediately suspended further distribution of the guide and are actively investigating how this occurred in coordination with our publishing and printing partners,” the statement read. “We are working to identify the cause and strengthen safeguards to prevent this from happening again.”

An online version of the guide — sans pornographic images — is available on the city’s website.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. In 2020, she was part of the team that was a Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. Fry came to The Times from the Daily Pilot, where she covered coastal cities, education and crime. An Orange County native, Fry started her career as an intern at the Orange County Register.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement