‘Inappropriate’ images show up in Pomona recreation guide. City is investigating

March 2025 photo of the Fox Theater in Pomona. The city is investigating a recreational guide that included pornographic images.

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Pomona officials launched an investigation this week after pornographic images were found in at least two copies of the city’s summer recreation guide.

The recreation guide, which was mailed to thousands of residents, includes information about senior walking groups, cooking classes, and youth sports and music programs for the summer. But some copies also contained a total of eight pages of “non-City material” including “inappropriate images” in various locations in the guide, said Assistant City Manager Mark Gluba.

Gluba said the city has only confirmed two tainted copies of the guide, but is investigating the magnitude of the distribution. The city typically mails out more than 22,000 copies to residents. It is not clear how the unapproved material made it into the tainted copies.

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The city issued a statement on Monday, apologizing for the incident and assuring the public that the inclusion of the images was not intentional.

“We have immediately suspended further distribution of the guide and are actively investigating how this occurred in coordination with our publishing and printing partners,” the statement read. “We are working to identify the cause and strengthen safeguards to prevent this from happening again.”

An online version of the guide — sans pornographic images — is available on the city’s website.