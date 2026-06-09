Shooting ends with woman dead, car crashing into beauty salon near Inglewood

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and one man injured in L.A.’s Lennox neighborhood Monday night. A car crashed into a building.

A shooting near Inglewood has left one person dead and a car crashed into a building, authorities said.

According to Los Angeles police, a shooting was reported in the 4400 block of Lennox Boulevard around 9 p.m. Monday. Paramedics arrived to find one woman dead and that a car had crashed through the front of a beauty salon, according to NBC4.

A man was hospitalized in unknown condition.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with more information about this incident has been encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.