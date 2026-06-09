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Man armed with knife fatally shot by police in Glendale

Glendale police investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting on June 8, 2026.
Glendale police investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting on June 8, 2026.
(KTLA)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow

A man armed with a knife was shot and killed by police in Glendale Monday night, according to authorities.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to a report of an assault with a knife in the 3700 block of Honolulu Avenue near Crescenta Valley Community Regional Park, KTLA reported, citing the Glendale Police Department.

Police shot and killed a man at the scene but details around the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately available.

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No officers were injured in the incident, KABC reported.

Officials don’t believe there is any more threat to the community.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

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