Man armed with knife fatally shot by police in Glendale

A man armed with a knife was shot and killed by police in Glendale Monday night, according to authorities.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to a report of an assault with a knife in the 3700 block of Honolulu Avenue near Crescenta Valley Community Regional Park, KTLA reported, citing the Glendale Police Department.

Police shot and killed a man at the scene but details around the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately available.

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No officers were injured in the incident, KABC reported.

Officials don’t believe there is any more threat to the community.