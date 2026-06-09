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Man who took hostages at Trader Joe’s acquitted of murder in case where LAPD killed manager in gun battle

A make-shift memorial for Trader Joe's slain worker Melyda Corado
A make-shift memorial for Trader Joe’s slain worker Melyda Corado, who was killed in a shootout between police and a murder suspect at a Trader Joe’s in Silver Lake in 2018.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-DECEMBER 14, 2023:James Queally, staff writer, Los Angeles Times (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
LIBOR JANY.
By James Queally and Libor Jany
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  • Gene Atkins, 36, was acquitted of murder in the 2018 death of Mely Corado, a Trader Joe’s manager who was killed by Los Angeles police as they engaged in a gun battle with Atkins.
  • Atkins shot at police before they opened fire near the Silver Lake Trader’s Joe, but many have long criticized police for shooting back and killing Corado in the chaos.

A Los Angeles man was convicted Tuesday of dozens of assault, attempted murder and hostage-taking charges related to a wild cross-city 2018 crime spree, but was acquitted of murder after jurors decided he wasn’t responsible for the volley of LAPD bullets that killed a Trader Joe’s manager.

Gene Evin Atkins faced more than 50 counts of assault, shooting at police, attempted murder and false imprisonment of hostages for his actions on July 21, 2018, which started with him shooting his own grandmother in South L.A. and ended in a gun battle with police in Silver Lake that left Melyda “Mely” Corado dead.

Atkins was convicted of dozens of lesser counts Tuesday afternoon, but jurors acquitted him of first-degree murder, according to a spokesman for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. The jury deadlocked on a second-degree murder charge related to Corado’s death, the spokesman said.

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While there was little doubt Atkins would be convicted of most counts, the murder charge loomed large because he did not fire the bullet that killed Corado.

ATWATER VILLAGE, CA - JULY 27: Albert Corado is the brother of Mely Corado who was killed by the LAPD two years ago at the Trader Joe's in Silver Lake. Her autopsy remains under a "security hold," which blocks disclosure of her autopsy to the public. Photographed at Atwater Village on Monday, July 27, 2020. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

For family of Trader Joe’s store manager killed by LAPD, impending trial brings anger

An update on the lawsuit brought by the family of Mely Cortado against the city of Los Angeles and the police officers accused of shooting her after a gun battle with a fleeing suspect.

Atkins was charged with murder under a “provocative act” theory, meaning he created the circumstances that led to Corado’s death and was therefore legally responsible.

Atkins initially led Los Angeles Police Department officers on a chase from South L.A. to Silver Lake after kidnapping his girlfriend. As he fled in his grandmother’s car, authorities said Atkins shot at officers, ran red lights and collided with multiple vehicles.

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He crashed his car outside the Hyperion Avenue Trader Joe’s and again fired at police as he ran inside the store, which was crowded with Saturday afternoon shoppers.

Officers returned fire. One of the officer’s bullets struck Corado, 27, as she hid for cover, killing her. Atkins was wounded in the arm, but he held shoppers and employees hostage inside the store for three hours before surrendering.

Atkins’ trial began on May 11, and ran for 19 days of witness testimony and presentation of evidence that was almost entirely put on by the prosecution. The jury reached its verdict after nearly five days of deliberation.

LOS ANGELES. CALIF. - JULY 24, 2018. Gene Evin Atkins appears in Los Angeles Criminal Court on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. His arraignment was postponend until August 14. Atkins led police on the chase that ended at the Trader Joe's market in Los Feliz. He did not fire the shot that killed the store manager but, under the law. he can be held responsible for her death if he set off the chain of events that led to her shooting. He's faces 31 charges, including murder. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

California

A wild chase, a gun battle, then tragedy as officer’s bullet kills Trader Joe’s employee

Two Los Angeles police officers tore through traffic on Rowena Avenue on Saturday afternoon in a high-speed pursuit of an attempted murder suspect driving a Toyota Camry.

A subsequent internal investigation found that the officers who shot at Atkins acted within policy. The two officers were later cleared of criminal wrongdoing. Department officials have never identified which officer they believe fired the shot that killed Corado.

An LAPD review of the incident found that one round struck Atkins in the elbow. Another may have wounded another bystander, who is suing the city.

The LAPD came under harsh criticism for shooting a bystander, which then-Chief Michel Moore described as “every officer’s worst nightmare.”

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In the years since, Corado’s name has become a rallying cry for the local movement against police brutality. Her father and brother filed a lawsuit against the city and the officers involved in the shooting, alleging that they opened fire recklessly into the crowded store. The case was settled in 2024 for $9.5 million.

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James Queally

James Queally writes about crime and policing in Southern California, where he currently covers Los Angeles County’s criminal courts, the district attorney’s office and juvenile justice issues for the Los Angeles Times.

Libor Jany

Libor Jany covers the Los Angeles Police Department. Before joining the Los Angeles Times in 2022, he covered public safety for the Star Tribune in Minneapolis. A St. Paul, Minn., native, Jany studied communications at Mississippi State University.

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