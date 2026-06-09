Palisades and Eaton fire survivors can defer 2025 property tax payments. Here’s how

Wearing protective gear, Eaton fire victims hug after searching for valuables amid the rubble of their burned-out homes.

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More than a year after two of the most destructive fires in California’s history destroyed over 16,000 structures in Altadena and Pacific Palisades, fire survivors whose properties were damaged can now apply for a prolonged deferment on their property taxes without interest or risk of penalties.

The deferment was made possible by the Every Fire Survivor’s Network — a resource hub for Eaton, Palisades, Malibu, Topanga fire survivors and allies — the support from elected officials and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s initial 2025 executive order giving Los Angeles fire survivors one-year of property tax relief.

With the knowledge that the initial deferment would only last until April 30 of this year the Every Fire Survivor’s Network sent a proposal to the governor’s office to extend the deferment in March and Newsom approved it six weeks later, according to the resource hub.

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The new deferment program will allow eligible homeowners to delay property taxes until June 30, 2030 — it does not, however, apply to taxes that were due and paid this year.

Here what you need to know.

How to apply for the deferment

To apply for the deferment, homeowners need to fill out the “Misfortune and Calamity relief” form online from the Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office website.

The program is for homeowners whose property has been damaged or destroyed by a disaster such as a fire, flood or earthquake and applies to their 2025 property taxes only.

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To fill out the form you’ll need:



The full address of the damaged property

A property assessment number

The date the damage occurred

A description of the cause and extent of the damage to the property.

The homeowner’s full name and contact information

A current mailing address of the homeowner

Any supporting documentation such as photos, contractor’s estimates or an insurance claim

What is the deadline for applying for the property tax deferment?

Penalty cancellation requests must be submitted anytime before June 30, 2030; however, base taxes must be paid by the same time to avoid penalties, said Vibiana Navarro, administrative deputy for the county treasurer and tax collector.

Who is eligible for the property tax deferment

To qualify, the damage to the property must exceed $100,000 of current market value, according to the county treasurer.

The county website states an application for “Reassessment: Property Damaged or Destroyed by Misfortune or Calamity,” Form ADS-820, must be filed with the Assessor’s Office within 12 months from the date the property was damaged or destroyed.

Eligible fire survivors can still apply for this property tax deferment anytime before June 30, 2030.

Another qualification requirement is the property must be in one of the ZIP code areas declared by the Governor in Executive Order N-10-25, Navarro said.

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The eligible ZIP codes are:



90019

90041

90049

90066

90265

90272

90290

90402

91001

91040

91104

91106

91107

93535

93536

Will I get a refund for property taxes I paid on April 30?

No, refunds are not issued on payments already made.

Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector’s advice on the application process

All property tax installments for properties in the ZIP codes included in the governor’s executive order that were due in the 2025 calendar year and by the April 30, 2026, deadline must be paid by June 30, 2030, Navarro said.

“We encourage homeowners to make partial payments whenever possible to avoid a balloon payment on June 30, 2030,” she said.

