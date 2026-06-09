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Supporters of L.A. County healthcare sales tax declare victory

Supporters of a temporary half-cent sales tax measure at a county meeting.
Members of the audience hold up signs inside the Hall of Administration meeting room.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Rebecca Ellis staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Ellis
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  • Supporters declare victory as late ballots push a half-cent healthcare sales tax ahead with just over 50% support countywide, securing simple-majority passage after trailing in early election-night returns.
  • Measure ER will generate about $1 billion a year for hospitals and clinics hit by federal funding cuts.
  • Championed by a coalition of healthcare advocates, the five-year tax takes effect Oct. 1, extending L.A. County’s long-running embrace of targeted sales hikes to protect its safety-net medical system.

Supporters of a half-cent sales tax proposed to help fund health services in Los Angeles County declared victory Tuesday after days of steadily gaining ground as more ballots were counted.

The latest results show the “yes” camp ahead by a slim margin, with just more than 50% of the vote. The measure needs a simple majority to win.

“Today, Angelenos sent a clear message: we take care of each other,” said Jim Mangia, chief executive of St. John’s Community Health and a spokesperson for the campaign, in a statement. “For months, we watched Washington make decisions that stripped healthcare away from hundreds of thousands of our neighbors — and today, Los Angeles County answered.”

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The campaign said it would be organizing a news conference Wednesday to celebrate the “historic win.”

The proposal, on the ballot as Measure ER, had gained traction since election night, when results showed the tax had failed to gain a majority of support among early voters. Voters have not rejected a sales tax hike in L.A. County since 2012, when a transportation measure fell just short of a needed two-thirds majority with 66.1% support.

Approval of Measure ER would impose a new sales tax of half a penny of every dollar spent in the county, with the proceeds going to local hospitals and clinics that say they’re bleeding funding after federal cuts. Officials anticipate it will bring in $1 billion annually to patch the holes in the health services network.

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The tax, which was championed by a coalition of healthcare advocates, takes effect Oct. 1 and will last for five years.

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CaliforniaPoliticsMidterm Election 2026California Politics

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Rebecca Ellis

Rebecca Ellis is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times focused on government accountability, investigations and legal affairs. Previously, she covered Portland city government for Oregon Public Broadcasting. Before OPB, Ellis wrote for the Miami Herald, freelanced for the Providence Journal and reported as a Kroc fellow at NPR in Washington, D.C. She graduated from Brown University in 2018. Ellis was a finalist for the Livingston Awards in 2022 for her investigation into abuses within Portland’s private security industry and in 2024 for an investigation into sexual abuse inside L.A. County’s juvenile halls.

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