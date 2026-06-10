Deputies called after juveniles ride e-bikes in Walmart aisles in Orange County

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Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to a Foothill Ranch Walmart in Lake Forest after two juveniles were spotted riding e-bikes inside the store Sunday, nearly striking shoppers inside, officials said.

The young riders were spotted at about 1:40 p.m. inside a Walmart at 26502 Towne Center, said Sgt. Lizbeth Gwisdalla with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called after receiving calls about the two juveniles on e-bikes, but the riders were gone by the time deputies arrived, she said.

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“Somebody said they rode in and out of the store, almost hitting people,” Gwisdalla said.

The two riders were seen entering through a main door and exiting the store through the garden center.

No shoppers or workers asked to file a report, and no injuries were reported, she said.

The incident was reported as law enforcement agencies across Southern California have been making an effort to cut down dangerous e-bike riding in the region.

Police have spotted riders performing dangerous stunts on e-bikes, dozens of riders taking over city streets, and riding electric cycles that are illegal to have on the road without a motorcycle license.

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In a separate incident in Lake Forest, the mother of a 14-year-old was charged after her son allegedly crashed into an 81-year-old man in April as the boy was doing wheelies on his e-motorcycle. The man, Ed Ashman, died in the crash.

Law enforcement agencies across the region told The Times they’re trying to increase education for parents and young riders to cut down on dangerous crashes.

They’re also pursuing more tickets and towing more electric vehicles when they’re not street legal or ridden by someone who is not legally allowed certain bikes.