Advertisement
California

Deputies called after juveniles ride e-bikes in Walmart aisles in Orange County

Salvador Hernandez. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Salvador Hernandez
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to a Foothill Ranch Walmart in Lake Forest after two juveniles were spotted riding e-bikes inside the store Sunday, nearly striking shoppers inside, officials said.

The young riders were spotted at about 1:40 p.m. inside a Walmart at 26502 Towne Center, said Sgt. Lizbeth Gwisdalla with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called after receiving calls about the two juveniles on e-bikes, but the riders were gone by the time deputies arrived, she said.

Advertisement

“Somebody said they rode in and out of the store, almost hitting people,” Gwisdalla said.

The two riders were seen entering through a main door and exiting the store through the garden center.

No shoppers or workers asked to file a report, and no injuries were reported, she said.

The incident was reported as law enforcement agencies across Southern California have been making an effort to cut down dangerous e-bike riding in the region.

Police have spotted riders performing dangerous stunts on e-bikes, dozens of riders taking over city streets, and riding electric cycles that are illegal to have on the road without a motorcycle license.

Advertisement

In a separate incident in Lake Forest, the mother of a 14-year-old was charged after her son allegedly crashed into an 81-year-old man in April as the boy was doing wheelies on his e-motorcycle. The man, Ed Ashman, died in the crash.

Law enforcement agencies across the region told The Times they’re trying to increase education for parents and young riders to cut down on dangerous crashes.

They’re also pursuing more tickets and towing more electric vehicles when they’re not street legal or ridden by someone who is not legally allowed certain bikes.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement