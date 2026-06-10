L.A. is hosting free World Cup watch parties at county and city parks. Here’s where to find them

A view of SoFi Stadium as workers prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation and the City of Los Angeles are hosing free watch parties across the region for the World Cup.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to start Thursday with Mexico facing South Africa in Mexico City and South Korea taking on Czechia in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The tournament then heads north Friday, with Canada facing Bosnia-Herzegovina in Toronto before the United States opens Group D play against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

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Here’s everything you need to know about the watch parties.

What will they include?

The LA County Parks events will feature live match broadcasts on a giant LED screen, according to an LA County Parks news release. There will also be activities for all ages, including youth soccer clinics, family-friendly games, refreshments, halftime snacks and inflatable attractions such as a giant soccer dart game.

Meanwhile, “Kick It In the Park,” a partnership between the Office of Mayor Karen Bass, Los Angeles Council Districts, and the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks, will broadcast the games on large LED screens surrounded by youth soccer clinics, neighborhood programming and community resources.

When do they start?

Between Friday and June 26, LA County Parks events will begin an hour before kickoff.

Where will they be located?

The parties will be at the following LA County parks:



Stephen Sorensen Park located at 16801 E. Ave. P, Palmdale, 93591 on Friday at 5 p.m.

Walnut Nature Park located at 7818 Pacific Blvd, Huntington Park, 90255 on June 18 at 5 p.m.

Amelia Mayberry Park located at 13201 E. Meyer Rd., Whittier, 90605 on June 24 at 5 p.m.

George Lane Park located at 5520 West Ave. L8, Quartz Hill, 93536 on June 25 at 6 p.m.

El Cariso Regional Park located at 13100 Hubbard St., Sylmar, 91342 on June 26 a 4 p.m.

LA City Parks will also have 19 park sites across the city, including:



MacArthur Park located at 2230 W. 6th St.

Sycamore Grove located at 4702 N. Figueroa St.

Whitsett Fields Park located at 6952 Whitsett Ave.

Lanark Recreation Center located at 21816 Lanark St.

For more sites, visit the LA city website.

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The city suggests participants bring blankets, chairs, snacks and reusable water bottle. Alcohol sale, possession and consumption is not permitted.

The news releases don’t mention if there is a maximum capacity for the events.