Driver smashes into Manhattan Beach laundromat, killing customer inside

A person was struck and killed after an SUV driver crashed into a laundromat in Manhattan Beach.

A woman was killed Tuesday night after a driver drove into a laundromat in Manhattan Beach, according to police.

Manhattan Beach police responded to a crash around 6 p.m. at Suds & Duds Coin Laundry on Aviation Boulevard, according to authorities.

A person doing their laundry inside the laundromat was fatally struck by a car that smashed through the business’s glass storefront, according to NBC Los Angeles. The vehicle had driven over the sidewalk and crashed for unknown reasons. It was not immediately clear if the driver was arrested.

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Bryson Garcia told NBC4 he witnessed the crash.

“I did see someone who was, who was under the car,” he said. “It looked like they were under the car and their arm was stuck in between the car and a washing machine.”

The driver of the car wasn’t injured in the collision, police said.