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Fire at Camp Pendleton prompts evacuations near Oceanside

A fire was reported in the November Training Area of Camp Pendleton.
A fire was reported Wednesday morning in the November Training Area of Camp Pendleton.
(Oceanside Police Department)
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Clara Harter
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  • A brush fire at Camp Pendleton had burned at least 560 acres by Wednesday afternoon, triggering an evacuation order for the base’s golf course and warnings for nearby Oceanside neighborhoods.
  • Cal Fire and Camp Pendleton crews attacked the November fire with air tankers, helicopters and ground engines, as officials opened an evacuation center at El Camino High School in Oceanside.
  • Onshore winds pushed smoke toward Oceanside, Bonsall and Fallbrook, prompting air quality warnings.

A brush fire ignited inside Camp Pendleton on Wednesday morning, threatening structures and prompting an evacuation order for the base’s golf course and evacuation warnings in nearby areas of Oceanside, authorities said.

The blaze, dubbed the November fire, was reported at 10 a.m. in the November Training Area near Wire Mountain Housing, according to the Marine Corps Base. By 2:30 p.m. it was mapped at 560 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Cal Fire is working alongside the Camp Pendleton Fire Department to combat the flames with air tankers, helicopters and ground crews.

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Evacuation warnings are in place in residential areas of Oceanside along the base’s southern perimeter. An evacuation center has been opened at El Camino High School, 400 Rancho Del Oro Drive. An updated map of evacuation areas can be found here.

“To the firefighters and first responders on the ground, I join a very grateful community in thanking you for all that you do to keep us safe,” Rep. Mike Levin (D-Dana Point) said in a statement. “If you are in the area, please follow all evacuation orders and guidance from local fire authorities.”

An air quality advisory has been issued for Camp Pendleton and in the communities of Oceanside, Bonsall and Fallbrook as onshore winds push smoke east and northeast of the blaze, according to the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District.

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Residents living in these areas are advised to stay indoors where possible — especially people with respiratory or heart disease, elderly individuals and children.

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Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

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