OnlyFans creator gets prison after fetish session turns deadly for customer

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An OnlyFans fetish creator, who recorded herself as a 56-year-old client wrapped in Saran wrap suffocated, has been sentenced to four years in prison for the man’s death.

Michaela Rylaarsdam was initially charged with murder in the deadly 2023 encounter that started as a BDSM fetish session she recorded for her paid subscribers. But in a plea deal with prosecutors, Rylaarsdam pleaded guilty last month to one count of involuntary manslaughter.

According to prosecutors, Rylaarsdam continued to record herself with a vibrator while Michael Dale lay with plastic wrapped around his head and sealed with duct tape for at least eight minutes, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

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The 32-year-old content creator called police and tried to perform CPR once the 56-year-old, who paid Rylaarsdam for the BDSM session, began to turn blue.

The two had met in March through a website used for escort and stripping services, according to a court affidavit, and investigators alleged Dale paid Rylaarsdam more than $11,000 during the course of several weeks to talk to him and perform acts of bondage at his home.

On April 17, 2023, Rylaarsdam arrived at his home for another session, which she also recorded for her OnlyFans account.

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According to the affidavit, Dale asked to be wrapped “like a mummy” with plastic wrap, and to glue a pair of women’s boots to his feet.

In one video found by detectives on her phone, according to the affidavit, Rylaarsdam was seen masturbating next to Dale, as he lay wrapped in plastic. The video, the affidavit stated, was taken minutes before the 911 call was made that day.

The San Diego district attorney’s office said it took the totality of evidence into consideration when reaching a plea deal with Rylaarsdam, as well as input from the victim’s family.

“The victim’s family was satisfied with the resolution,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement.