Child remains missing in Laguna Beach after being swept into ocean amid hazardous conditions

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A mother and her two children were swept away into the ocean in Laguna Beach on Tuesday evening, and one of the children remains missing, after powerful waves created dangerous conditions, authorities said.

At around 7:30 p.m., the city’s Marine Safety Department responded to a call about swimmers in distress. People nearby sprang into action and were able to rescue the mother and one of the children, KABC reported, but the other is still missing.

The incident occurred while much of the Southern California coast is experiencing dangerous conditions.

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According to the National Weather Service, a high surf advisory is in effect in Catalina, the Santa Barbara Islands, the Malibu Coast and all Los Angeles County beaches and hazardous beach conditions exist for the San Diego and Orange county coastlines through Thursday afternoon.

“There is an increased risk for ocean drowning,” the weather service warned. “Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.”