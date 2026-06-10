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Child remains missing in Laguna Beach after being swept into ocean amid hazardous conditions

A surfer drops in on a large wave at The Wedge in Newport Beach, where high surf is pounding the southern California coast.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times 2026 summer intern Jazmin Alvarado
By Jazmin Alvarado
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A mother and her two children were swept away into the ocean in Laguna Beach on Tuesday evening, and one of the children remains missing, after powerful waves created dangerous conditions, authorities said.

At around 7:30 p.m., the city’s Marine Safety Department responded to a call about swimmers in distress. People nearby sprang into action and were able to rescue the mother and one of the children, KABC reported, but the other is still missing.

The incident occurred while much of the Southern California coast is experiencing dangerous conditions.

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According to the National Weather Service, a high surf advisory is in effect in Catalina, the Santa Barbara Islands, the Malibu Coast and all Los Angeles County beaches and hazardous beach conditions exist for the San Diego and Orange county coastlines through Thursday afternoon.

“There is an increased risk for ocean drowning,” the weather service warned. “Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.”

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Jazmin Alvarado

Jazmin Alvarado is a breaking news intern for the Los Angeles Times. She graduated from Fresno State in May 2026 with a degree in broadcast journalism and minor in Spanish. Alvarado is a first generation Mexican American and enjoys telling community stories. She appreciates a fast-paced environment and working on something new every day. You can connect with her on Instagram @jazminalvaradotv.

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