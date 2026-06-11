Gunfire breaks out at a child custody exchange in Covina; one person killed

A Home Depot on Badillo Street in Covina was the site of a fatal shooting Tuesday.

A man was fatally shot on Tuesday when violence broke out during a child custody exchange at a Home Depot parking lot in Covina, police said.

Authorities responded to a report of a shooting at 6:06 p.m. in the parking lot of the Home Depot at 963 West Badillo Street.

A large group of people had gathered as part of the custody swap, according to Covina police, who said that an early investigation showed the exchange devolved into an argument between two males.

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The verbal fight escalated, and then one male produced a firearm and shot the other, police said.

First responders rendered medical aid to the shooting victim, but it was unsuccessful. He was declared dead at the scene. The suspected gunman was taken into police custody without incident, authorities said.

The Covina Police Department said the incident remained under investigation.