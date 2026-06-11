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Gunfire breaks out at a child custody exchange in Covina; one person killed

A Home Depot on Badillo Street in Covina was the site of a fatal shooting Tuesday.
A Home Depot on Badillo Street in Covina was the site of a fatal shooting Tuesday.
(Google Maps)
Los Angeles Times 2026 intern Seamus Bozeman
By Seamus Bozeman
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A man was fatally shot on Tuesday when violence broke out during a child custody exchange at a Home Depot parking lot in Covina, police said.

Authorities responded to a report of a shooting at 6:06 p.m. in the parking lot of the Home Depot at 963 West Badillo Street.

A large group of people had gathered as part of the custody swap, according to Covina police, who said that an early investigation showed the exchange devolved into an argument between two males.

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The verbal fight escalated, and then one male produced a firearm and shot the other, police said.

First responders rendered medical aid to the shooting victim, but it was unsuccessful. He was declared dead at the scene. The suspected gunman was taken into police custody without incident, authorities said.

The Covina Police Department said the incident remained under investigation.

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Seamus Bozeman

Seamus Bozeman is a reporting intern with the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team and a Los Angeles native heading into his final year as a journalism major at Cal State Los Angeles. He is an avid reporter who focuses his coverage on labor issues and investigative journalism. When he isn’t chasing a story, Bozeman enjoys rock climbing, cycling, hiking and being outside. You can find him on Instagram at @chickentownhi

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