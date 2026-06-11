Body of girl swept away in Laguna Beach found during aerial search

Laguna Beach lifeguards search the turbulent waters at below the Montage Resort on Tuesday, where a girl was swept off the rocks by high surf in Laguna Beach.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The body of a girl who was swept into the ocean with her family in Laguna Beach before vanishing in dangerously high surf has been recovered.

The girl’s body was spotted during an aerial coastline survey about 1:30 p.m. Thursday near Christmas Cove, about a quarter-mile away from where she was initially lost at Treasure Island Beach, the city announced in a news release.

Laguna Beach Marine Safety, along with the assistance of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Harbor Patrol, responded to the scene, and she was identified as the missing victim by the Orange County coroner’s office. Her family has been notified.

Advertisement

The girl went missing near Treasure Island Beach on Tuesday night when she, her mother and brother were pulled into the ocean. The girl’s disappearance sparked a frantic and widespread 24-hour search. Crews from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Harbor Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard were called in, alongside the Laguna Beach Marine Safety Department, but search efforts were called off Wednesday night.

The tragedy left the community reeling.

Laguna Beach Mayor Mark Orgill issued a statement expressing sympathy for the girl’s family when the search was first called off.

“This is one of the most heartbreaking incidents I have witnessed during my time serving this community,” Orgill said in the statement. “Our hearts go out to the young victim’s family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss. On behalf of the Laguna Beach community, I extend our deepest condolences and want the family to know they are in our thoughts and prayers during this unimaginably difficult time.”

Advertisement

A surf advisory for the area was set to expire Thursday, but risks still remain, experts say.

“We still have big surf in Southern California, and especially in Newport Beach and it’s down a bit from yesterday, but we can expect big surf through today and actually through the weekend,” said Newport Beach’s chief lifeguard Brian O’Rourke.