Northbound 101 freeway near downtown L.A. shut down for police activity

All northbound lanes of the 101 freeway approaching downtown Los Angeles were closed off by the California Highway Patrol in Boyle Heights on Thursday morning because of police activity in the area.

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All northbound lanes of the 101 freeway approaching downtown Los Angeles were closed off by the California Highway Patrol in Boyle Heights on Thursday morning because of police activity in the area.

Traffic was blocked off north of 4th Street just before 9 a.m., causing a massive backup of traffic. According to a CHP log, drivers were being diverted off the 4th Street traffic during the ongoing investigation.

KTLA reported one person was hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting on the 101 freeway.

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CHP officials declined to provide information on the incident and the SigAlert. A spokesperson for the department did not immediately respond to inquiries about the incident.

Video from KTLA showed crime scene tape on the freeway with several patrol cars in the area. Traffic appeared to be backed up for miles.

Police responded to the area at about 7:30 a.m., and a SigAlert blocking all northbound lanes was issued at 8:55 a.m., according to CHP logs.