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Murder suspect charged with 3 more SoCal killings going back decades, prosecutors say

Defendant Dwight Rhone is escorted out of the courtroom after his hearing Wednesday in Chula Vista.
Defendant Dwight Rhone is escorted out of the courtroom after his hearing Wednesday in Chula Vista.
(Luke Johnson / San Diego Union-Tribune via TNS)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
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A San Diego man already in custody on suspicion of killing a man and leaving his body on the side of a highway has been linked to three more homicides in the area, prosecutors said.

Dwight Rhone, 74, was initially charged in December 2024 with one count of murder in connection with the 2023 killing of Bernardo Moreno, according to a San Diego County District Attorney’s Office news release.

But on Wednesday, prosecutors announced they were charging him with three more counts of murder, as well as a special circumstance for committing multiple murders. The new charges are connected to cold cases from 1993 and 2002, in addition to remains found at a Southcrest home in December.

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Rhone pleaded not guilty to the new charges and is scheduled to be back in court again in March. Prosecutors have not yet said whether they’ll seek the death penalty in his case if he’s convicted.

“Our commitment to holding violent offenders accountable remains as strong today as it was on the day these crimes were committed,” San Diego County Dist. Atty. Summer Stephan said in the release. “The District Attorney’s Office will never stop seeking the truth no matter how many years have passed. Victims deserve justice and their families deserve answers.”

Rhone is accused of killing four men, dating back to 1993.

Michael Brown’s remains were found in December 2025 underneath a home where Rhone used to reside after investigators executed a search warrant at the property, according to the release.

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In October 2023, Moreno was found dead near the Interstate 5 and State Route 905 interchange. He was found in burned debris and died from a gunshot wound to the head.

In September 2002, Ronald Johnken was found in Chollas Creek near 3300 National Ave., according to the release. He died from blunt-force trauma to the head.

In December 1993, Heriberto Ruiz was found dead in an alley near the 3500 block of Acacia Street. He died by strangulation, according to the release.

Officials said they’re continuing to look into Rhone and any other cases that may be associated with him.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

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