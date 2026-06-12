Missing 6-year-old boy from Compton last seen with his caregiver

LA County Sheriff’s are seeking public assistance in location 6-year-old Saint Young, left, who was last seen with caregiver Granita Sexton, right, on June 8.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 6-year-old from Compton, last seen with his caregiver.

Saint Young was last seen on Monday around 1 p.m. in the 2300 block of W. Corydon Street in Compton, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

He was last seen with his caregiver, Franita Sexton, according to the release.

Saint is Black, with black hair and brown eyes, weighs 60 pounds and is 4 feet tall, the release states. He was last seen wearing his school uniform, a white shirt with blue shorts.

Advertisement

Sexton is described as a 63-year-old Black woman who is 5 feet 1, 114 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Sexton was last seen wearing a white jacket and blue jeans. She may be traveling in a black 2024 Kia 4-door sedan with California license plate #9LBV962.

Officials say there is concern for their well-being.

Anyone with information should contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Compton Station On-Duty Watch Commander at (310) 605-6500.