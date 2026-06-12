Missing 6-year-old boy from Compton last seen with his caregiver
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 6-year-old from Compton, last seen with his caregiver.
Saint Young was last seen on Monday around 1 p.m. in the 2300 block of W. Corydon Street in Compton, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.
He was last seen with his caregiver, Franita Sexton, according to the release.
Saint is Black, with black hair and brown eyes, weighs 60 pounds and is 4 feet tall, the release states. He was last seen wearing his school uniform, a white shirt with blue shorts.
Sexton is described as a 63-year-old Black woman who is 5 feet 1, 114 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Sexton was last seen wearing a white jacket and blue jeans. She may be traveling in a black 2024 Kia 4-door sedan with California license plate #9LBV962.
Officials say there is concern for their well-being.
Anyone with information should contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Compton Station On-Duty Watch Commander at (310) 605-6500.