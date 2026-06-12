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Missing 6-year-old boy from Compton last seen with his caregiver

LA County Sheriff’s are seeking public assistance in location 6-year-old Saint Young.
LA County Sheriff’s are seeking public assistance in location 6-year-old Saint Young, left, who was last seen with caregiver Granita Sexton, right, on June 8.
(LA County Sheriff’s Dept.)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
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Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 6-year-old from Compton, last seen with his caregiver.

Saint Young was last seen on Monday around 1 p.m. in the 2300 block of W. Corydon Street in Compton, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

He was last seen with his caregiver, Franita Sexton, according to the release.

Saint is Black, with black hair and brown eyes, weighs 60 pounds and is 4 feet tall, the release states. He was last seen wearing his school uniform, a white shirt with blue shorts.

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Sexton is described as a 63-year-old Black woman who is 5 feet 1, 114 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Sexton was last seen wearing a white jacket and blue jeans. She may be traveling in a black 2024 Kia 4-door sedan with California license plate #9LBV962.

Officials say there is concern for their well-being.

Anyone with information should contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Compton Station On-Duty Watch Commander at (310) 605-6500.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

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