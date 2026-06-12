‘Unreal’ crash that killed 5 SoCal teens spurs reckoning over alcohol culture

A memorial was made for five Santa Maria teens killed early Sunday after a collision with a traffic signal pole.

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Days before the Santa Maria community was set to celebrate high school graduation, the lives of five teens were snuffed out when a speeding car slammed into a traffic-signal pole, authorities said.

The cause of the collision early Sunday remains under investigation, but evidence collected at the scene suggests that alcohol played a role, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The tragedy has sent this Southern California agricultural community reeling and raised questions about what more can be done to prevent youth drinking and driving.

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Edwin Weaver, the president of Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley, said he was rocked by news of the crash, which took place days after the nonprofit organization conducted a DUI awareness workshop at a local high school.

“We personally knew several of the children in the car, so it hits very close to home,” he said. “I couldn’t believe that somehow the message we have been trying to drive into these young people didn’t stick.”

The five deceased victims were identified as Isabella Star Vigil, 16; Beatrice Gamez Escalante, 16; Nicolas Munoz-Gautreaux, 17; Yusbeli Diaz Galvez, 17; and Jennifer Gutierrez, 19. The sole survivor, Aurelio Calixtro Matias, 24, suffered critical injuries and remained hospitalized as of Thursday, police said.

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Police have not yet determined whether this was a DUI incident, publicly identified the driver or made any arrests.

Chair of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Bob Nelson called for a moment of silence in Tuesday’s meeting in memory of the teens who were killed, calling the tragedy “a sobering reminder of the fragility of life.”

On Wednesday, Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley, which focuses on the impact of drug and alcohol use on local youth and families, held an emergency meeting with local elected leaders, school officials and members of the public health department as a call to action.

Weaver said that, although youth alcohol consumption is on the decline across America, alcohol use among both adults and teens is a “major theme” in the Santa Maria Valley.

“We are trying to figure out how to support families better and how to support children in their mental health needs, so they are not turning to substances and abusing them,” he said.

He notes that the valley is a predominantly immigrant community, where many youth grapple with complex challenges in their everyday lives, including housing instability, high poverty rates and language barriers, he said. Teens are also often left unsupervised while their parents spend long days working in agricultural fields, he added.

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Part of the nonprofit’s work focuses on empowering parents to have conversations with their children about the importance of never driving while under the influence or getting in a car with an impaired driver.

Although the details around what led to the accident are still not clear, Weaver said he hoped the victims’ lives would inspire change around local attitudes toward drinking and driving.

One policy his nonprofit is advocating is a local ban on the sale of brightly colored, sugary beverages such as Four Loko that contain as much alcohol as four to five beers. These “alcopop”-style drinks are popular among youth and can lead to rapid and dangerous levels of intoxication, he said.

A memorial to the victims has been set up by the intersection of Broadway and Miller Street, where the crash took place in the early hours of Sunday morning. Community members have covered the side of the road with flowers, votive candles, stuffed animals, photos of the victims and liquor bottles.

The bottles, Weaver said, are a tough sight to see.

“We are mourning the loss of these five lives, but how can we do it in a respectful way where we are not glorifying alcohol use?” he questioned.

Local resident Reyna Vaca visited the memorial Tuesday afternoon and told the Santa Barbara News-Press that she remembered laughing with one of the victims, Munoz-Gautreaux, at a party just hours before the crash.

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“We were at a graduation party, and he came up to me. He was just really, like, really happy,” she said. “It’s just so unreal, especially being with someone like hours before they pass away.”

A spokesperson for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District said that four of those involved in the crash were current or former students. One attended Pioneer Valley High School, one attended Santa Maria High School, one attended Delta High School, and one was an alumnus of Delta High School, the spokesperson said in a statement.

GoFundMe campaigns have been set up for each of the victims: Yusbeli Diaz Galvez, Isabella Star Vigil, Nicolas Munoz-Gautreaux, Guendi Beatrice Gamez Escalante and Jennifer Gutierrez.

Yusbeli, 17, initially survived the crash but died from her injuries in the hospital, according to her family.

“Her warmth, compassion, and bright spirit touched countless lives, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her,” her family wrote on GoFundMe.

Isabella, 16, was described on the fundraising platform as a “bright, beautiful soul who brought joy, laughter, and love to everyone who knew her” and had a “future full of hopes and dreams.”

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Guiterrez was killed just days before her 20th birthday and was described on GoFundMe by her sister as having the silliest laugh and biggest smiles, and giving the best hugs.

“This collision is a devastating tragedy that has deeply impacted the families of those involved and the Santa Maria community as a whole,” the Santa Maria Police Department said in a statement. “The loss of so many young lives is difficult to comprehend, and our hearts go out to the victims’ families, friends, classmates, loved ones, and all those affected by this heartbreaking event.”

Detectives are continuing to gather evidence and examine the circumstances surrounding the crash. Anyone who has information that may assist investigators is asked to contact the department’s traffic unit at (805) 928-3781, Ext. 1139.