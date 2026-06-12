A vision of “healthy village” for General Hospital has everything but funding

Peeling paint inside the historic General Hospital in Los Angeles on March 18. The building will undergo a transformation from derelict hospital to housing.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The developer chosen to turn L.A.’s iconic but derelict General Hospital building into the centerpiece of a 30.8-acre healthy village has produced a high-concept master plan that blends affordable housing, local business, food courts, cultural venues and community gardens with the county’s largest health and mental health complex.

A series of water color plates and tick-tock scenarios portray a future where people from Boyle Heights and beyond will mingle with new on-site residents, hospital staff and patients for shopping, outdoor dining and recreation.

All that’s needed to realize this vision of an Eastside mecca is patience and money. The developer estimates the project will take 15 years to complete and require $1 billion to $2 billion in private, philanthropic and taxpayer funds that have yet to be secured.

Advertisement

Preparations have been underway for nearly a year — out of public view — as the development team Centennial Partners cleared furniture, fixtures and detritus from the 19-story building that ceased to function as a hospital in 2008. Tenants who occupied the lower four floors are vacating, and a seismic upgrade will begin later this year.

By summer, more visible construction will begin on the land west of the towering Art Deco building that long appeared in the title scene of the TV soap opera “General Hospital.” Several outdated and temporary buildings will be removed to make way for a massive grading project that will sculpt a 40-foot elevation drop into a terraced walkway tying the old and new elements of the village together.

A surgery theater at the historic General Hospital in Los Angeles on March 18.

Advertisement

1 2 1. The historic General Hospital in Los Angeles on March 18. 2. A tour of the historic General Hospital in Los Angeles on March 18.

The grading and retrofit are funded with a $120 million cobbled by the county from local, state and federal sources to prepare a clean slate for investors large and small to build out the vision of the plan.

The master plan caps a seven-year effort by Supervisor Hilda Solis, whose 2018 motion kicked off a study of the feasibility of adapting the Depression-era building as housing and replacing a hodge-podge of county agencies with a mixed-use development centered on health.

In December of 2023, the supervisors selected Centennial Partners, a team made up of Primestor Development and Bayspring Real Estate Partners, as the master developer. Last July, Centennial Partners issued a conceptual plan for a mixed-use neighborhood of affordable, workforce and market-rate housing, retail stores, health services, open space and connections to public transit. (Two parcels included in that 41.9-acre plan were withdrawn to reserve them for future use by the medical center.)

Graffiti covers a mirror inside the inpatient unit for individuals who are incarcerated within the L.A. County jail system at the historic General Hospital in Los Angeles on March 18.

The master plan fills in that concept with extensive detail, historical data, environmental guidelines and design principles. Among them, is the concept of “common ground.” All ground-level floor space will be reserved for commercial uses or other spaces open to the public.

Advertisement

“You’ll always have a lobby or a first floor for each of the buildings being for public-serving programs,” said project director Giovanna Araujo.

Another principle: Parking will be constructed at key points with direct access to outside streets leaving the interior space free of cars.

The central feature is a triangular layout of walking corridors connecting a new commercial zone on the west, the historic hospital building on the east and the current Los Angeles County General Medical Center to its south. The walkways will be interspersed with plazas, small parks and exercise stations.

Once the seismic retrofit is completed, in approximately five years, a developer would be sought to convert the upper floors of the historic building into housing while the massive ground floor — about the length of one and a half football fields, would be developed as community space with a food hall or kitchen incubator celebrating local cuisines, a cafe serving alfresco dining on its broad forecourt and small neighborhood-serving shops.

“Community rooms and meeting spaces may support everything from neighborhood councils and workshops to conferences and public lectures,” the plan said.

The stately foyer, adorned with granite, murals and statuary, would be kept intact and open to all.

Advertisement

Plans for the commercial hub are are left open within a set of options, providing more density or less and emphasizing either housing or office space depending on market conditions and investor interest in the years ahead.

“That is all to be determined over time as we’re able to identify the appropriate funding mechanism and the appropriate support we would need politically and from the community to make a particular endeavor happen,” Araujo said.

Though there isn’t a specific target for housing, another principle is that 25% of all development will be housing and at least 25% of all housing will be affordable, Araujo said.

The 40-foot elevation drop from the General Hospital forecourt to the commercial hub will be ameliorated by raising the low area about 20 feet. That might be done by filling it with debris from hospital construction and graded earth or by leveling it with parking structures that would support an elevated ground floor.

The 30.8-acre revitalized campus will become a part of a larger medical complex. In addition to the medical center, the parcel northeast of the I-5 and I-10 interchange will be the Restorative Care Village consisting of a 64-bed emergency mental health facility, a 96-bed recuperative center for homeless patients discharged from the hospital and soon-to-be-completed facilities of 32 beds for crisis substance use withdrawal and 96 beds for long-term psychiatric care.

Physical connections to those facilities will ensure that the new campus will be integrated into their care, Araujo said.

Advertisement

With the master plan in hand, Centennial Partners is now ready to start the crucial phase of finding capital, Araujo said.

As part of that effort, it has applied for inclusion of the historic hospital building on the National Register of Historic Places. That designation, which had never been sought before, would allow the use of historic tax credits to help fund its conversion to housing.

County officials are examining the feasibility of forming an Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District that allows financing of public improvements secured against future property tax increases.

Philanthropic money may fill in some gaps as well, but key to bringing the project to completion will be private investors, Primestor President Leandro Tyberg said.

“All are welcome,” Tyberg said.

David Garcia, deputy director of policy for the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley and author of a report on the challenges of adaptive reuse, said an older hospital building should have advantages for conversion to housing. Its intersecting wings provide natural light to every room, a legal requirement that can be difficult to meet in modern commercial buildings.

Its size also can help.

“The more homes you can fit into the building the more you can spread your cost out,” Garcia said.

Advertisement

Given the need for retrofitting, remediation, replacement of obsolete utility systems and massive grading involved, Garcia was not surprised by the long development time.

“It’s going to take a long time to address these issues that make it challenging in addition to making it very unique,” he said.