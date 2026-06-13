FBI seizes drones, cites pilots near SoFi Stadium during the World Cup

The FBI’s Counter Drone Enforcement Team cited drone pilots and had their drones seized for violating the FAA’s temporary flight restrictions around World Cup events.

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Federal officials said they seized drones and cited pilots near the SoFi Stadium for allegedly violating temporary flight restrictions during Friday’s World Cup game.

The Federal Aviation Administration prohibits all aircraft operations, including drone flights, within a 3-nautical-mile radius and up to 3,000 feet above ground level around certain stadiums hosting World Cup matches.

But some drone pilots broke those rules and law enforcement officials cited them for the alleged violations, the FBI in Los Angeles said in a social media post on Saturday.

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The agency posted photos of the seized drones and an image of a drone pilot getting cited. The post didn’t say how many pilots were cited or how many drones were seized. The agency also didn’t disclose what technology was used to track down the drone pilots.

Law enforcement agencies across various states are taking action against drone pilots who violate the FAA’s temporary flight restrictions during World Cup soccer matches. On Thursday, the FBI office in Atlanta said the agency seized drones from three operators for allegedly violating these rules.

Ahead of the game, the FAA warned drone operators that they could get their drone seized, face federal criminal charges and fines of up to $100,000 if they run afoul of these restrictions.

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“As fans from around the world gather at stadiums and fan events across the country for the FIFA World Cup, the FAA is using every available tool to protect the airspace, including stronger drone-enforcement efforts,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford in a statement in May. “Drone operators should expect swift action if they violate restricted airspace.”

The SoFi Stadium in Inglewood is hosting eight World Cup soccer matches in June and July including one that took place Friday. During that game, the United States beat Paraguay 4-1.

Several stadiums in the United States, including in Washington, New Jersey, Texas and other states, are hosting World Cup games this summer. Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., is hosting matches and temporary flight restrictions apply to that venue.

The FAA also put temporary flight restrictions at certain World Cup fan events. Drone operations are prohibited within a 1-nautical-mile radius and up to 1,000 feet above ground level at certain fan events, including at the LA Memorial Coliseum in June, according to FAA’s news release about the restrictions.

Patrick Grandy, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles office, briefed federal officials about the agency’s “security footprint” including measures against unauthorized drone flights.