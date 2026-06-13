Fire near Palmdale burns 200 acres, triggers evacuation orders

Los Angeles County firefighters are battling a growing fire near Palmdale that’s burned roughly 200 acres by Saturday night.

Earlier in the afternoon, nearby residents received evacuation orders and warnings when the blaze, known as the “Lemon Fire,” burned about 50 acres. The fire was located near Sierra Hwy and Pearblossom Hwy, south of Palmdale, according to CAL FIRE’s website.

But the fire spread to about 200 acres and only 22% of the blaze has been contained as of 6:45 p.m. No structures had been damaged at that time.

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The fire started around 2 p.m. and the cause is under investigation.